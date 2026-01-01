Indian Leather Workers Head To Russia; Kanpur Exporters Raise Alarm Over Labour Shortage
Former CLE Chairman Mukhtarul Amin said that instead of battling US tariffs, we are planning to expand our business with new countries.
Kanpur: Workers engaged in the leather trade from states like Delhi and Punjab are moving to Russia after several Russian companies began recruiting Indian labourers. The development has caused concern among leather traders and exporters in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, who fear a severe labour shortage could disrupt operations in the region's leather industry.
Exporters argue that India should not remain merely a supplier of manpower to Russia. Instead, they want Russian companies to enter into joint ventures with Indian businesses. The Council for Leather Exports (CLE) regional chairman, Asad Iraqi, said exporters are already under pressure following US tariffs, prompting Indian exporter delegations to recently hold talks with Russian government representatives.
During those discussions, a joint venture programme between the two countries was finalised. "When we learned that a significant number of workers from Delhi and Punjab had migrated to Russia, it was a matter of concern for us. Now we have decided to protest this with the Centre. We are ready to do business under the joint venture program discussed with Russia, and we do not want our country's workers to migrate there," Asad Iraqi said.
Most leather traders from Kanpur gathered at a recent meeting of the Indian Footwear Components Manufacturers Association (IFCOMA). During the meeting, former CLE Chairman Mukhtarul Amin said, "Instead of battling US tariffs, we are planning to expand our business with new countries. This could lead to good business with Russia." Russian traders have also expressed interest in Indian leather products.
CLE Chairman RK Jalan said, “About 20-25 years ago, there was a good business between India and Russia regarding the export of leather products. We want that same business to resume once again. This will benefit Indian exporters." He said he would also discuss this matter with the Centre.
