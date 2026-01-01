ETV Bharat / state

Indian Leather Workers Head To Russia; Kanpur Exporters Raise Alarm Over Labour Shortage

Kanpur: Workers engaged in the leather trade from states like Delhi and Punjab are moving to Russia after several Russian companies began recruiting Indian labourers. The development has caused concern among leather traders and exporters in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, who fear a severe labour shortage could disrupt operations in the region's leather industry.

Exporters argue that India should not remain merely a supplier of manpower to Russia. Instead, they want Russian companies to enter into joint ventures with Indian businesses. The Council for Leather Exports (CLE) regional chairman, Asad Iraqi, said exporters are already under pressure following US tariffs, prompting Indian exporter delegations to recently hold talks with Russian government representatives.

During those discussions, a joint venture programme between the two countries was finalised. "When we learned that a significant number of workers from Delhi and Punjab had migrated to Russia, it was a matter of concern for us. Now we have decided to protest this with the Centre. We are ready to do business under the joint venture program discussed with Russia, and we do not want our country's workers to migrate there," Asad Iraqi said.