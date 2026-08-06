Indian Institute of Skills Likely To Be Set Up In Hyderabad, Officials Visit IIS Mumbai
A senior official of the Education Department said the matter will be finalised once CM Revanth Reddy reviews it.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 3:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: With an aim to train and upskill the youth, Telangana government is keen on setting up an Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) in Hyderabad and sent a team to IIS Mumbai to seek suggestions and assess the facilities there.
IIS, established by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Tata Group, has two campuses - Mumbai and Ahmedabad.
The state government's team, comprising Education Secretary Yogita Rana, Technical Education Commissioner Sridevasena, two Vice Chancellors and some senior officials of the education department, visited IIS Mumbai campus recently.
The team also held a meeting with the representatives of the Tata Group on the kind of support needed to set up a campus in Hyderabad, courses that can be offered, training for teachers working in various colleges and enhancing skills among students.
Sources in the Education Department said that the matter is in a preliminary stage and the final decision will be taken after Chief Minister Revanth Reddy reviews it.
Differentiating between the Young India Skills University, which offers job-oriented skill training and career programmes with industry partnerships, and the IIS, an official said, “The Tata brand has a special place. Just as the IITs stand for engineering and IIMs for management, IIS has a reputation of providing skills. A university alone cannot provide world-class skills to the youth. The state's young population should be trained and upskilled. Only then can we achieve the goal of Telangana Rising.”
Tata Group set up IIS in Mumbai six years ago with the aim of providing expert human resources to industries. A permanent campus was opened two years ago on a four-acre plot. Courses are designed based on educational qualification ranging from class 10, UG, PG and above. The duration of the courses is from three weeks to six months. Youths receive training in emerging technologies like factory automation, digital manufacturing, mechatronics, artificial intelligence, data analytics and others.
IIS Mumbai campus offers training in Advanced Industrial Automation and Robotics, Industrial Automation Fundamentals, Advanced ARC Welding Techniques, Additive Manufacturing, Electric Vehicle Battery Specialist and EV Technician. For this, 15 state-of-the-art laboratories have been set up in collaboration with leading industries. Through training, youths are taught technologies currently used in industries.
"Post training, job opportunities in EV manufacturing companies, AI, robotics and others have improved. In addition to the main courses, short-term courses are offered in collaboration with industries. The respective companies are selecting trainees during campus placements," the official added.
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