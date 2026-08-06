ETV Bharat / state

Indian Institute of Skills Likely To Be Set Up In Hyderabad, Officials Visit IIS Mumbai

Hyderabad: With an aim to train and upskill the youth, Telangana government is keen on setting up an Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) in Hyderabad and sent a team to IIS Mumbai to seek suggestions and assess the facilities there.

IIS, established by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Tata Group, has two campuses - Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

The state government's team, comprising Education Secretary Yogita Rana, Technical Education Commissioner Sridevasena, two Vice Chancellors and some senior officials of the education department, visited IIS Mumbai campus recently.

The team also held a meeting with the representatives of the Tata Group on the kind of support needed to set up a campus in Hyderabad, courses that can be offered, training for teachers working in various colleges and enhancing skills among students.

Sources in the Education Department said that the matter is in a preliminary stage and the final decision will be taken after Chief Minister Revanth Reddy reviews it.