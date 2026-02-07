ETV Bharat / state

Indian Apple Farmers Worried Over Livelihood As India-US Seal Trade Deal

Srinagar: Worries are mounting among farmers in the Himalayan states as they fear the prospect of imported fruit from the United States as part of the India-US Interim Trade framework will economically devastate their livelihood.

Harish Chauhan, Convener of Samyukt Kisan Manch, a grouping of over two dozen farmers' associations, said that this will serve as the third blow to the apple economy in the country.

The Himachal Pradesh-based farmers leader was alluding to India's trade deal with New Zealand, followed by Europe, which is being described as a 'mother of all deals', that can beset the farmers once import duties are reduced. Under free trade agreements, India reduced import duty on apples and other fruits from New Zealand and the European Union to 20% from 50%.

"Apple is on top of fruit, and the government clearly says that the import duty will be reduced to 25 per cent. MIP has been set at Rs 80 per kilogram, and it will be the base rate. Therefore, it will crash the apple economy as we cannot compete with farmers from the US or New Zealand. It will make the imported apple cheaper in Indian markets by Rs 15-20 per kilogram in the three trade deals," Chauhan told ETV Bharat.

Comparatively, Indian farmers get a subsidy of USD 290, while American farmers are offered anything above Rs 65 lakh to 1.5 crore, he added.

"The existing duties levied on an apple box (20 kilograms) from the US costs between Rs 2500 and Rs 2700 in Indian markets. But it will sell at half the price once landing and import costs are removed. This will hurt our premium apples as their rates will be drastically cut. In the domestic market, our apples will become cheaper to facilitate US produce," Chauhan added.

India produces 2.5 MT of apples, or 2 per cent of the global production. Of this, Kashmir produces 75 per cent of the total yield, generating an annual revenue of over Rs 12,0000 crore. Apple cultivation accounts for over 2 lakh hectares, with J&K, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakh­and being the chief apple-producing states. But, growers and trade unions project a 50 per cent drop in prices with New Delhi's recent trade deals.

In Jammu and Kashmir, which is the chief producer of apples, the sector sustains over seven lakh families directly or indirectly. Mohammad Abbas is worried after he comes across the bare details of the India-US trade deal, affecting short-term farmers like him. The 35-year-old third-generation apple grower from Shopian owns 20 kanals of orchards that are already in debt after losing the produce to floods last year.

"But it will further push farmers like me into financial distress," he told ETV Bharat. "We are already under distress battling the impact of climate change, like flash floods, reduced snowfall, rains, low output, etc. These conditions have given birth to new diseases, and they require pesticides and insecticides, which come at a cost. These sprays have affected our health, and now we will have to suffer economically as well."

His home district is one among the apple-producing belts where the toxicity of these sprays was found, leading to a rise in malignant brain tumours. The 2010 study on the danger of pesticides in Kashmir's orchards by Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences had found a strong possible link between chemical exposure and brain cancer among the farmers.

On Friday, India and the US announced a framework for an Interim Agreement regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade. The joint statement said that the framework reaffirms the countries' commitment to the broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) negotiations, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on February 13, 2025, which will include additional market access commitments and support more resilient supply chains.