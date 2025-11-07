ETV Bharat / state

Indian Defence Manufacturing Conclave Inaugurated in MP's Jabalpur

The three-day conclave, held at the Jabalpur Factory Stadium, has been organized by Armored Vehicles Nigam Limited, a factory affiliated to the Ministry of Defence.

The Indian Defence Manufacturing Conclave 2025 was inaugurated in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Friday
CMD of AVNL Sanjay Dwivedi inaugurating the conclave (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 7, 2025 at 9:38 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Jabalpur: The Indian Defence Manufacturing Conclave 2025 was inaugurated in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Friday.

The three-day conclave, held at the Jabalpur Factory Stadium, has been organized by Armored Vehicles Nigam Limited, a factory affiliated to the Ministry of Defence. Sanjay Dwivedi, CMD of Armored Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL), said, "The conclave is a platform for private and public sector companies working in the defence sector to showcase their products".

Dwivedi stated, "A separate unit for overhauling of T-72 tank is being set up in Jabalpur, which will cost approximately Rs 450 crore, and a work order of approximately Rs 1,500 crore rupees has already been awarded. The project will provide employment to several vendors."

He said, "We have received a lot of orders because India's needs are huge. Additionally, the factory also has received export orders. To complete all such tasks on time, we have to seek help from the private sector, and this conclave will help us fulfill our orders on time."

Dwivedi further said, "India is still dependent on foreign countries for several essential goods, but if our local industry produces them, our dependence on other countries will decrease and imports will decrease".

Anil Rathore, Executive Director of the Madhya Pradesh government's MPIDC, said, "If any industry invests in the defence sector, the Madhya Pradesh government will offer it tax exemptions. Additionally, small industrial areas have been established in various locations across Madhya Pradesh. Space will also be provided in these areas to industries."

Also Read

India’s Push For Self-Reliance: Leaders Highlight Manufacturing, Defence, and Space Milestones at IMS 2025

TAGGED:

DEFENCE MANUFACTURING CONCLAVE 2025
TANK OVERHAULING UNIT JABALPUR
ARMOURED VEHICLE NIGAM LIMITED
JABALPUR VEHICLE FACTORY STADIUM
INDIAN DEFENCE MFG CONCLAVE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.