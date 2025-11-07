ETV Bharat / state

Indian Defence Manufacturing Conclave Inaugurated in MP's Jabalpur

Dwivedi stated, "A separate unit for overhauling of T-72 tank is being set up in Jabalpur, which will cost approximately Rs 450 crore, and a work order of approximately Rs 1,500 crore rupees has already been awarded. The project will provide employment to several vendors."

The three-day conclave, held at the Jabalpur Factory Stadium, has been organized by Armored Vehicles Nigam Limited, a factory affiliated to the Ministry of Defence. Sanjay Dwivedi, CMD of Armored Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL), said, "The conclave is a platform for private and public sector companies working in the defence sector to showcase their products".

He said, "We have received a lot of orders because India's needs are huge. Additionally, the factory also has received export orders. To complete all such tasks on time, we have to seek help from the private sector, and this conclave will help us fulfill our orders on time."

Dwivedi further said, "India is still dependent on foreign countries for several essential goods, but if our local industry produces them, our dependence on other countries will decrease and imports will decrease".

Anil Rathore, Executive Director of the Madhya Pradesh government's MPIDC, said, "If any industry invests in the defence sector, the Madhya Pradesh government will offer it tax exemptions. Additionally, small industrial areas have been established in various locations across Madhya Pradesh. Space will also be provided in these areas to industries."