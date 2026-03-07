ETV Bharat / state

32-Year-Old Sailor From Mumbai Dies In Drone Strike On Oil Tanker Near Muscat

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, a 32-year-old sailor from Mumbai’s Kandivali area lost his life in a drome attack near Muscat in Oman. The victim, Dakshit Amrutlal Solanki was reportedly killed after a drone strike that targeted the MT MKD Vyom, a tanker carrying nearly 59,000 metric tonnes of petrol, on which he was onboard.

The news of his death has left the Solanki family devastated. The family, originally from Diu, had moved to Mumbai several years ago in search of employment and settled in Kandivali. Dikshit’s father, Amrutlal Solanki, is a fish trader in Diu.

The tragedy comes a few months after the death of Dikshit’s mother, who passed due to a kidney ailment. Dikshit had returned home at the time to perform the last rites and had resumed work only about a month ago. The family said they never imagined that would be their last meeting with him.

Amrutlal Solanki has now appealed to the authorities to help bring his son’s body back to India at the earliest. He urged both the company and the government to assist the family in repatriating Dikshit’s mortal remains.

Dikshit’s sister also works in Dubai. Her marriage was recently arranged, but due to the ongoing conflict and travel disruptions in the region, she is currently stranded there.