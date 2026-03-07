32-Year-Old Sailor From Mumbai Dies In Drone Strike On Oil Tanker Near Muscat
The victim, Dakshit Amrutlal Solanki was reportedly killed after a drone strike that targeted the MT MKD Vyom.
Published : March 7, 2026 at 1:47 AM IST|
Updated : March 7, 2026 at 1:52 AM IST
Mumbai: In a tragic incident, a 32-year-old sailor from Mumbai’s Kandivali area lost his life in a drome attack near Muscat in Oman. The victim, Dakshit Amrutlal Solanki was reportedly killed after a drone strike that targeted the MT MKD Vyom, a tanker carrying nearly 59,000 metric tonnes of petrol, on which he was onboard.
The news of his death has left the Solanki family devastated. The family, originally from Diu, had moved to Mumbai several years ago in search of employment and settled in Kandivali. Dikshit’s father, Amrutlal Solanki, is a fish trader in Diu.
The tragedy comes a few months after the death of Dikshit’s mother, who passed due to a kidney ailment. Dikshit had returned home at the time to perform the last rites and had resumed work only about a month ago. The family said they never imagined that would be their last meeting with him.
Amrutlal Solanki has now appealed to the authorities to help bring his son’s body back to India at the earliest. He urged both the company and the government to assist the family in repatriating Dikshit’s mortal remains.
Dikshit’s sister also works in Dubai. Her marriage was recently arranged, but due to the ongoing conflict and travel disruptions in the region, she is currently stranded there.
Sugandha Parab, an elderly neighbour said, “He used to come and check my blood pressure himself and would bring medicines for me. He always asked about my well-being whenever he passed by. His mother died three months ago and he had come home then. It is hard to believe he is gone.”
According to available information, the attack took place on March 1, when a drone equipped with missiles struck the tanker on which Solanki was serving as a crew member.
The vessel was about 52 nautical miles off the coast of Muscat when the drone strike triggered a massive fire in the engine room. In an attempt to save their lives, crew members jumped into the sea. Rescue teams managed to save some crew members on March 2, but Solanki died in the incident.
The Indian Embassy in Muscat has informed the Kandivali Police in Mumbai about the incident. Dikshit’s father has requested both the state and central governments to help bring his son’s body back to the family as soon as possible.
Just a day before this incident, another vessel, MV Skylight, was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz. Two Indian sailors, Ashish Kumar from Bihar and Dalip Singh from Rajasthan, are reportedly missing after that attack, and search operations are ongoing.
