ETV Bharat / state

Indian Coast Guard Conducts Maritime Exercise In Odisha To Demonstrate Mass Rescue Capabilities

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Coast Guard conducted the 12th National Maritime Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX‑2026) off the coast of Paradip, Odisha.

The exercise was held under the aegis of the National Maritime Search and Rescue Board (NMSARB) and brought together maritime and aeronautical agencies to demonstrate operational readiness and coordinated response to mass rescue operations at sea.

​Earlier, Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth inaugurated SAREX-2026, which is a mega maritime exercise in which representatives from 30 friendly nations are taking part.

​The exercise aims to strengthen maritime safety and rescue operations. Among those who participated were the Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Shipping Corporation of India, Directorate General of Shipping, Fisheries, Customs, Marine Police, Paradip Port Authority, and Odisha State Administration.

The assets which were deployed comprised 15 Coast Guard ships, three Dornier aircraft, three ALHs, a Chetak helicopter, IAF C‑130J and Mi‑17 aircraft, two Indian Navy ships, civil/state resources, and shore‑based support units.

​The sea drill simulated a mass rescue operation following a concurrent aeronautical and maritime distress emergency: a passenger aircraft carrying 228 persons ditching at sea near Paradip Port, with the fuselage impacting container vessel MV Zumba and causing structural damage and fire.

Indian Coast Guard also held the 24th National Maritime Search and Rescue (NMSAR) Board meeting in Bhubaneswar.

Presided over by Coast Guard Director General Paramesh Sivamani, the meeting emphasised the use of modern technology at sea, vessel tracking, and the maintenance of coordination among various agencies.