ETV Bharat / state

Cheetah KJP21 Gives Birth To Five Cubs At MP's Kuno National Park

The cubs born to KJP21 ( X@@byadavbjp )

Sheopur: A female cheetah, KJP21, born in India, gave birth to five cubs at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur.

With this, the total number of cheetahs in India has now increased to 60, including 41 born on Indian soil. The information was shared by Union Forest and Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav on his X account. Yadav shared photos of the newborn cubs on his X handle and called it an important milestone in the emergence of the next generation of cheetahs in India. "Another historic and joyous milestone for Project Cheetah! KJP21, a 32-month-old Indian-born female cheetah, gave birth to five healthy cubs in Kuno National Park today. KJP21 is the third Indian-born female cheetah to give birth after Mukhi and KGP12—a significant milestone in the emergence of the next generation of India's cheetah population. With the arrival of these five cubs, the cheetah population in India has reached 60, including 41 Indian-born cheetahs," he said in a post.