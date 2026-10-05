Cheetah KJP21 Gives Birth To Five Cubs At MP's Kuno National Park
With this, the total number of cheetahs in India has now increased to 60, including 41 born on Indian soil.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 4:46 PM IST
Sheopur: A female cheetah, KJP21, born in India, gave birth to five cubs at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur.
With this, the total number of cheetahs in India has now increased to 60, including 41 born on Indian soil. The information was shared by Union Forest and Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav on his X account.
Yadav shared photos of the newborn cubs on his X handle and called it an important milestone in the emergence of the next generation of cheetahs in India. "Another historic and joyous milestone for Project Cheetah! KJP21, a 32-month-old Indian-born female cheetah, gave birth to five healthy cubs in Kuno National Park today. KJP21 is the third Indian-born female cheetah to give birth after Mukhi and KGP12—a significant milestone in the emergence of the next generation of India's cheetah population. With the arrival of these five cubs, the cheetah population in India has reached 60, including 41 Indian-born cheetahs," he said in a post.
Another historic and joyous milestone for Project Cheetah! 🐆❤️ KJP21, a 32-month-old Indian-born female cheetah, has given birth to five healthy cubs in Kuno National Park today. KJP21 is the third Indian-born female cheetah to give birth, after Mukhi and KGP12—an important milestone in the emergence of the next generation of India’s cheetah population. With the arrival of these five cubs, the cheetah population in India has reached 60, including 41 Indian-born cheetahs. Importantly, these cubs also mark the beginning of the Botswanan lineage in India, as their father is a Botswanan male cheetah—adding a new genetic lineage to India’s growing cheetah population. Another generation born on Indian soil, adding yet another beautiful chapter to the remarkable story of cheetah reintroduction in India. Heartfelt congratulations to the veterinarians, field staff, managers and everyone associated with Project Cheetah, whose dedication, commitment and tireless efforts have made these moments possible. Welcome to the world, little ones 🐆 #WildlifeWeek2026— Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) October 5, 2026
He further wrote, "Importantly, these cubs also mark the beginning of the Botswana lineage in India, as the cubs' father is a Botswana male cheetah, adding a new genetic lineage to India's growing cheetah population. Another generation born on Indian soil adds another beautiful chapter to the remarkable story of cheetah reintroduction in India. Heartfelt congratulations to the veterinarians, field staff, managers, and everyone associated with Project Cheetah whose dedication, commitment, and tireless efforts have made this moment possible."
Another Proud Moment for Project Cheetah… Indian-born female cheetah KJP21 has given birth to five healthy cubs at Kuno National Park, taking India’s cheetah population to 60, including 41 Indian-born cheetahs. Heartiest congratulations to the entire Project Cheetah and Kuno team. Another significant milestone in India’s journey towards restoring its cheetah population and strengthening wildlife conservation. #ProjectCheetah— Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 5, 2026
Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also shared the development, describing it as another proud moment for Project Cheetah and congratulated the entire Project Cheetah and Kuno team.
"Another Proud Moment for Project Cheetah...Indian-born female cheetah KJP21 has given birth to five healthy cubs at Kuno National Park, taking India's cheetah population to 60, including 41 Indian-born cheetahs. Heartiest congratulations to the entire Project Cheetah and Kuno team. Another significant milestone in India's journey towards restoring its cheetah population and strengthening wildlife conservation," CM Yadav said.
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