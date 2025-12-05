ETV Bharat / state

Indian Army Scales Arunachal’s Highest Peak Kangto

Itanagar: An Indian Army team from the Eastern Command has become the first to scale Mount Kangto, Arunachal Pradesh’s highest peak at 7,042 metres, marking a milestone in the country’s mountaineering history, a defence spokesperson said on Friday.

Approaching from the extremely challenging southern route, the team successfully climbed the hitherto unconquered peak, long considered an impregnable sentinel of the Kameng Himalayas, Defence Spokesperson Lt Col Athul Sreedharan said in a statement.

Army Commander of Eastern Command Lt Gen RC Tiwari formally ‘flagged in’ the team and lauded the mountaineers for their exceptional courage, endurance and professionalism. According to the statement, the 18-member expedition was flagged off on November 3 from a forward base by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Gajraj Corps.