ETV Bharat / state

Indian Army Partners With IIT Madras Pravartak To Boost Defence Indigenisation

Chennai: Indian Army’s Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) has entered into a partnership with IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation to accelerate indigenous engineering capabilities and reduce dependence on external sources for critical military technologies.

The partnership will enable a structured approach to jointly identify, develop and deploy indigenous solutions tailored to the evolving operational and maintenance needs of the Indian Army. It will focus on bridging the gap between field requirements and cutting-edge research by integrating academic expertise, industry capabilities and military insights.

The MoU for the landmark collaboration, which is a major push toward defence indigenisation and the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, was signed on Thursday by representatives of the Corps of EME and Pravartak in Chennai. The Corps of EME is the technical backbone of the Indian Army responsible for maintaining and sustaining its weapon platforms.

Senior Indian Army officers and officials of IITM Pravartak at the MoU signing ceremony (ETV Bharat)

As part of the initiative, a Nodal Indigenisation Centre (NIC) has been established at Avadi near Chennai to leverage the region’s industrial ecosystem and strengthen the Tamil Nadu Defence Corridor as a hub for defence manufacturing and innovation. The partnership, facilitated through the HQ Base Workshop Group and the Directorate of Indigenisation of the Indian Army, is designed to create a robust framework for high-end collaboration in advanced technology development and translational research.

IITM Pravartak is a Section 8 company and a Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS), hosted by IIT Madras.