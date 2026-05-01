ETV Bharat / state

Indian Army Honours Unsung Heroes On Labour Day In Remote Arunachal Pradesh

Tezpur: Far away from the noise of cities, in the rugged high-altitude terrain of Arunachal Pradesh’s border areas, Labour Day was marked not with speeches or ceremonies—but with heartfelt gratitude.

At the forward locations of Lamang and Menchuka Valley at the international border, the Spearhead Division of Spear Corps of the Indian Army came together to honour a group of individuals whose contributions often go unnoticed—the porters who form the backbone of logistics in some of the most challenging terrains in the country.

These porters, drawn from local communities, are the silent enablers of operations in the frontier region. Navigating steep mountain trails, unpredictable weather, and inhospitable conditions, they ensure that essential supplies—from rations to equipment—reach remote posts where vehicles cannot.

To mark the occasion of International Workers' Day, the Army organised a simple yet meaningful gathering. Over tea and conversation, more than 50 porters shared moments of warmth and camaraderie with soldiers. The interaction went beyond formality—it was a rare pause in a demanding routine, filled with mutual respect and genuine appreciation.