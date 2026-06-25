UAV Crashes In Rudraprayag, Probe Launched
The crashed UAV is an indigenous 'Shikra Target Drone' used during training programmes and weapons system trials.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 6:52 PM IST|
Updated : June 25, 2026 at 7:08 PM IST
Rudraprayag: An Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) used for training activities, crashed near the Kakodakhal-Bijrakot motor road in Sari area of Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district on Thursday.
Preliminary reports indicate that the UAV is the 'Shikra', an indigenous high-speed high-altitude target drone, used for training activities and testing of various defence systems and weaponry.
The administration received a call at 2:36 pm on Thursday reporting a drone crash in the Bijrakot area, located around seven to eight kilometres uphill from Sari village. Upon information, the district administration and the disaster management department swung into action, gathering details about the incident.
"Initially, there were apprehensions that a helicopter might have crashed, but information from local villagers and regional sources clarified that the crashed object was a drone. There are no reports of casualties resulting from the incident," Nandan Singh Rajwar, District Disaster Management Officer said.
Reports indicate that the drone is an indigenous 'Shikra Target Drone' manufactured by Anadrone Systems. It is an advanced UAV utilised to serve as a target during training programmes and weapons system trials, an official said.
The discovery of the damaged drone has sparked curiosity among locals. Officials from the administration and relevant agencies have arrived at the site to assess the situation.
The crash is suspected to have been caused by a technical glitch, a malfunction in the control system, or some other factor. Relevant agencies have reached the site and commenced an investigation.
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