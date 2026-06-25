ETV Bharat / state

UAV Crashes In Rudraprayag, Probe Launched

Rudraprayag: An Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) used for training activities, crashed near the Kakodakhal-Bijrakot motor road in Sari area of Uttarakhand's ​​Rudraprayag district on Thursday.

Preliminary reports indicate that the UAV is the 'Shikra', an indigenous high-speed high-altitude target drone, used for training activities and testing of various defence systems and weaponry.

The administration received a call at 2:36 pm on Thursday reporting a drone crash in the Bijrakot area, located around seven to eight kilometres uphill from Sari village. Upon information, the district administration and the disaster management department swung into action, gathering details about the incident.

"Initially, there were apprehensions that a helicopter might have crashed, but information from local villagers and regional sources clarified that the crashed object was a drone. There are no reports of casualties resulting from the incident," Nandan Singh Rajwar, District Disaster Management Officer said.