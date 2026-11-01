IAF Showcases Its Aerial Prowess In Raipur On Chhattisgarh's 26th Foundation Day
The Akash Ganga, Sarang and Garud commandos enthralled the audience with their spectacular skills, reports Ritesh Kumar Tamboli.
Published : November 1, 2026 at 7:51 PM IST
Raipur: The Indian Air Force (IAF) showcased its aerial prowess with spectacular displays by its fighter aircraft and helicopters over Sendh Lake in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Sunday.
The event was organised to mark the 26th foundation day of Chhattisgarh with thousands of people in attendance along with the state's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. The display started with members of the Akash Ganga skydiving team jumping from a height of approximately 8,000 feet using parachutes. Meanwhile, the Sarang team showcased a blend of synchronous flying and breathtaking maneuvers with indigenous Dhruv helicopters.
Five helicopters from the Sarang team formed intricate formations in the sky, including a "diamond heart," a "dolphin," and the Tricolor. This was the Sarang team's first display with indigenous Dhruv helicopters in Chhattisgarh. During the air show, Indian Air Force's Garud Commandos descended from Mi-17 helicopters using ropes. This technique is used during rescue operations in natural disaster-hit areas. It is also used to deliver relief materials to those stranded in inaccessible mountainous areas.
The MI-17 helicopter demonstrated impressive rapid deployment of troops and precise flight maneuvers. After swiftly entering the display area and assessing the landing zone, the helicopter landed and deployed the Garud commandos.
In a simulated operational scenario, the commandos reinforced the team already on the ground. The helicopter then took off again and demonstrated controlled lateral maneuvers, pivots, direction changes, and other dynamic aerial maneuvers.
The sequence showcased the helicopter's agility, quick response capability, and excellent crew coordination. The display also highlighted the MI-17's versatile role in troop transport, operational support, casualty evacuation, search and rescue, and humanitarian assistance, in coordination with air and ground forces.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "Today marks 26 years since the creation of Chhattisgarh. We salute the state's creator Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. We have organized a three-day state festival to mark the occasion".
He said extended gratitude to pilots of Indian Air Force. In a post on X, he wrote, "Chhattisgarh Takes Pride in the Valor and Prowess of the Air Force. On the occasion of Chhattisgarh's pride celebration 'Rajyotsav' today, the Indian Air Force's 'Team Sarang' dazzled the skies with a spectacular display of aerial feats during a rehearsal in Nava Raipur, showcasing the brilliant hues of valor, courage, and discipline".
वायुसेना के शौर्य और पराक्रम से गौरवान्वित छत्तीसगढ़✈️🇮🇳 छत्तीसगढ़ के गौरव के उत्सव ‘राज्योत्सव’ के अवसर पर आज नवा रायपुर में भारतीय वायुसेना की ‘टीम सारंग’ ने रिहर्सल के दौरान अपने अद्भुत हवाई करतबों से आसमान में शौर्य, साहस और अनुशासन की शानदार छटा बिखेरी। इस भव्य आयोजन में छत्तीसगढ़ के अपने परिवारजनों के साथ वायुसेना के अद्भुत कौशल और पराक्रम का साक्षी बनना हमारे लिए गर्व का क्षण है। वायुवीरों का यह शौर्य प्रदर्शन राष्ट्र की शक्ति और गौरव का प्रतीक है, जो प्रदेशवासियों में देशभक्ति और युवाओं में राष्ट्रसेवा के प्रति समर्पण की भावना को और प्रगाढ़ करेगा। @sarang_iaf @IAF_MCC— Vishnu Deo Sai (@vishnudsai) November 1, 2026
He added, "Witnessing the Air Force's remarkable skills and prowess alongside our Chhattisgarh family in this grand event is a moment of immense pride for us. This display of valor by the Air Warriors is a symbol of the nation's strength and pride, which will further deepen the spirit of patriotism among the people of the state and dedication to national service among the youth".
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