ETV Bharat / state

IAF Showcases Its Aerial Prowess In Raipur On Chhattisgarh's 26th Foundation Day

Sarang team performing during the show ( ETV Bharat )

Raipur: The Indian Air Force (IAF) showcased its aerial prowess with spectacular displays by its fighter aircraft and helicopters over Sendh Lake in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Sunday.

The event was organised to mark the 26th foundation day of Chhattisgarh with thousands of people in attendance along with the state's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. The display started with members of the Akash Ganga skydiving team jumping from a height of approximately 8,000 feet using parachutes. Meanwhile, the Sarang team showcased a blend of synchronous flying and breathtaking maneuvers with indigenous Dhruv helicopters.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai at the show (ETV Bharat) Five helicopters from the Sarang team formed intricate formations in the sky, including a "diamond heart," a "dolphin," and the Tricolor. This was the Sarang team's first display with indigenous Dhruv helicopters in Chhattisgarh. During the air show, Indian Air Force's Garud Commandos descended from Mi-17 helicopters using ropes. This technique is used during rescue operations in natural disaster-hit areas. It is also used to deliver relief materials to those stranded in inaccessible mountainous areas. Member of the Akash Ganga team (ETV Bharat) The MI-17 helicopter demonstrated impressive rapid deployment of troops and precise flight maneuvers. After swiftly entering the display area and assessing the landing zone, the helicopter landed and deployed the Garud commandos. Garud commandos of the Indian Air Force (ETV Bharat) In a simulated operational scenario, the commandos reinforced the team already on the ground. The helicopter then took off again and demonstrated controlled lateral maneuvers, pivots, direction changes, and other dynamic aerial maneuvers.