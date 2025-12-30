ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat: Indian AI Research Organization To Be Established In GIFT City

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday gave in-principle approval for the establishment of the Indian AI Research Organisation (IAIRO) to strengthen research and development in Artificial Intelligence (AI). The facility will be set up through a tripartite partnership involving the state and Central governments, and the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, a release stated.

The Gujarat government has taken this initiative to strengthen research and development in AI and accelerate the national AI ecosystem under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister's guidance, it said.

This IAIRO will be made operational as a Special Purpose Vehicle in GIFT City from January 1, 2026. It will be constituted as a non-profit institute under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013. Additionally, an estimated budget of approximately Rs 300 crore has been earmarked for the first five years of the project, in which the state government, the Centre, and the private partner will each contribute 33.33 per cent.

The IPA has joined as the anchor private partner for IAIRO and will contribute Rs 25 crore for the year 2025-26. The IPA includes around 23 leading pharmaceutical companies, including Cipla, Torrent Pharma, and Sun Pharma.