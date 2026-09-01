ETV Bharat / state

IMD Issues Flash Flood Alert For 10 Jharkhand Districts As Heavy Rains Lash State

Ranchi: The weather department here has issued a flash flood warning for 10 districts in Jharkhand as heavy rain lashed large parts of the state on Tuesday. Dumaria in East Singhbhum registered the highest 217 mm of rain since Monday, followed by Dumri in Giridih at 162.2 mm and Mahuadawar in Latehar at 146.2 mm, the India Meteorological Department said.

According to a bulletin from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a flash flood warning has been issued for Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla, Khunti, Saraikela-Kharsawan, West and East Singhbhum, and Simdega districts till Wednesday morning.

The weather office predicted overcast conditions and heavy rain in the state till September 5. It issued a 'red' alert for very heavy rains in Garhwa, Palmau, Simdega, and West Singhbhum districts, and an orange alert for Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla, Khunti, and Sarikela-Kharsawan districts till Wednesday morning.