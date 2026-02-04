India-US Trade Deal Breathes Life Into Kashmir Carpets, Other Handicraft Products
The new India-US trade deal reduces tariffs, reviving Kashmir’s handmade carpet exports, boosting artisan livelihoods, and restoring direct access to key US and European markets.
Published : February 4, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST
Srinagar: The fresh trade deal between India and the US, after months of trade stalemate, has breathed life into the industrial sector, but the Kashmiri handmade carpets, whose trade was stuck after the 50 per cent tariff, have breathed new life into the sector.
The carpet traders have welcomed the deal and said that the shipments, which were stuck at different trade routes since the imposition of the 50 per cent tariff by the US, will resume now and reach the US and European markets.
On Monday, US President Donald Trump said that Washington struck a trade breakthrough deal with India after a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said PM Modi agreed to halt purchases of Russian oil and significantly increase imports from the United States and Venezuela.
Trump also said the US, acting on India’s request, would immediately roll back its reciprocal tariff on Indian goods, lowering the rate from 25 per cent to 18 per cent.
The Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC) of India said the trade deal is a “transformative boon” for India’s two-billion-dollar handmade carpet industry and Kashmir’s handicraft industry.
Captain Mukesh Gombar, Chairman of CEPC, the rollback of tariffs from 50 per cent to 18 per cent has restored competitiveness to Indian handmade carpets in their most important export market and has revived exporter and buyer confidence and will directly benefit nearly 25 lakh artisans associated with the craft across the country.
Sheikh Ashiq, Committee of Administration, Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC) and former President of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), said the handicraft and carpet industries represent the region’s cultural heritage.
Ashiq said Kashmir contributes significantly to India's handmade carpet exports, with nearly 60 per cent of the country's shipments destined for the US, which is its largest market, alongside the European Union.
“The US remains pivotal for Kashmiri artisans producing intricate, hand-knotted masterpieces renowned worldwide. We hope the deal will lead to even more easing of barriers in the future and turn a boon not only for the handmade carpet sector but also for the entire handicraft industry in Kashmir,” he said.
According to official data from the Department of Handicrafts of Jammu and Kashmir, exports of handicrafts and carpets were Rs 56.95 crore in the first quarter of 2025-26, Rs 260.71 crore in 2024-25, Rs 317.33 crore in 2023-24, Rs 357.21 crore in 2022-23, Rs 251.06 crore in 2021-22, and Rs 299.56 crore in 2020-21. In previous years, exports stood at Rs 395.78 crore in 2019-20, Rs 353.63 crore in 2018-19, Rs 452.12 crore in 2017-18, Rs 369.81 crore in 2016-17, and Rs 293.29 crore in 2015-16.
Before this Indo-US deal, India had also inked trade agreements with the European Union and the UK, which traders said would also benefit the handicraft industry. The India-US trade stalemate had also hit other handicraft products like Pashmina and Kani shawls and papier-mâché products, which are exported to the US and European countries during Christmas.
Rayees Khan, a papier-mâché exporter from Srinagar, said that the export of papier-mâché products to the US was stalled after the 50 per cent tariff on India by Trump. “We hope the trade will resume now after the deal. During the stalemate, our exports would reach US markets indirectly through EU traders. Now we will directly export with US traders,” Khan told ETV Bharat.
Parvez Ahmad, a representative of the Kashmir Artisans Rehabilitation Forum, expected that the orders, which had been on hold since the imposition of a 50 per cent tariff by the US, would resume, and their profits would see a rise.
Although the technicalities between India and the US are yet to be explained, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said India and the US are working through the last round of technical details of the deal. A joint statement from India and the US will be released shortly once the agreement is formally finalised, he said.
