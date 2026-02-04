ETV Bharat / state

India-US Trade Deal Breathes Life Into Kashmir Carpets, Other Handicraft Products

Srinagar: The fresh trade deal between India and the US, after months of trade stalemate, has breathed life into the industrial sector, but the Kashmiri handmade carpets, whose trade was stuck after the 50 per cent tariff, have breathed new life into the sector.

The carpet traders have welcomed the deal and said that the shipments, which were stuck at different trade routes since the imposition of the 50 per cent tariff by the US, will resume now and reach the US and European markets.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump said that Washington struck a trade breakthrough deal with India after a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said PM Modi agreed to halt purchases of Russian oil and significantly increase imports from the United States and Venezuela.

Trump also said the US, acting on India’s request, would immediately roll back its reciprocal tariff on Indian goods, lowering the rate from 25 per cent to 18 per cent.

A shopkeeper, Mohammad Iqbal Bakshi, displays a Kashmiri hand-knotted silk carpet at a showroom in Srinagar (File/AP)

The Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC) of India said the trade deal is a “transformative boon” for India’s two-billion-dollar handmade carpet industry and Kashmir’s handicraft industry.

Captain Mukesh Gombar, Chairman of CEPC, the rollback of tariffs from 50 per cent to 18 per cent has restored competitiveness to Indian handmade carpets in their most important export market and has revived exporter and buyer confidence and will directly benefit nearly 25 lakh artisans associated with the craft across the country.