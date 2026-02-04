India Tops Global Rice Output, Karnataka Shifts Focus to Farmer Income and Post-Harvest Value
Karnataka Agriculture Minister Chelavurayaswamy said India, despite being a high producer of rice, the farmers are still facing problems related to loans and crop risks.
Published : February 4, 2026 at 8:14 PM IST
Bengaluru: Even as India has overtaken China to become the world's largest producer and exporter of rice, the reality on the ground remains difficult for many farmers. Debt, income uncertainty and post-harvest losses continue to affect rural households, Karnataka Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy said on Wednesday, calling for a shift beyond production-focused agriculture.
Speaking at a precursor international conference to the International Agricultural Trade Fair 2026, Cheluvarayaswamy said India currently produces between 140 and 160 million metric tonnes of rice annually and has emerged as a global leader in exports. "Despite such high production, farmers are still facing problems related to loans, crop risks and family responsibilities. This clearly shows that production alone is not enough," he said.
The two-day conference, titled Agriculture Beyond Cultivation: Building Sustainable Ecosystems for Farmer Prosperity (AgriBeyond 2026), is being organised by the Karnataka Department of Agriculture in partnership with the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, through the GIZ-supported SuATI project.
Karnataka’s Post-Harvest and Value Addition Push
Cheluvarayaswamy said Karnataka is introducing a post-harvest and value-addition model, which he described as a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country. The model focuses on processing, branding, packaging and marketing of farm produce, rather than limiting farmers to cultivation alone.
"By adding value and reaching the market directly, farmers can earn four to five times higher income," the Minister said. He added that the state is encouraging farmers to form cooperatives and farmer-producer organisations to collectively process and market their produce, reducing dependence on middlemen.
The approach is also aimed at educated youth looking for employment, offering integrated farming and agri-enterprise as a viable livelihood. The Minister said continuous discussions are underway within the department to introduce reforms that can strengthen the rural economy and support overall growth.
Food Systems, Nutrition and Global Challenges
Addressing the conference, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Chairperson of the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation, said agriculture and allied sectors remain central to the country, even as distress persists in farming, fisheries and pastoral communities. She pointed to nutrition insecurity, alongside rising non-communicable diseases such as diabetes.
India, she said, faces a "triple burden" of undernutrition, overnutrition and micronutrient deficiencies, particularly affecting children, girls and women. Diets remain heavily carbohydrate-based, with limited diversity and inadequate intake of proteins and micronutrients, she added.
Dr Swaminathan also highlighted climate change, biodiversity loss, pollution and geopolitical tensions as interconnected challenges that must be addressed together.
Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner Uma Mahadevan Dasgupta recalled how international collaboration during the Green Revolution helped India overcome food scarcity. As the state prepares to host the International Agricultural Trade Fair from February 6 to 8 in Bengaluru, she said continued cooperation between science, research and farmers will be essential to meet future challenges under the theme "Agriculture Beyond Production – Empowering Farmers."
