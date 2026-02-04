ETV Bharat / state

India Tops Global Rice Output, Karnataka Shifts Focus to Farmer Income and Post-Harvest Value

Bengaluru: Even as India has overtaken China to become the world's largest producer and exporter of rice, the reality on the ground remains difficult for many farmers. Debt, income uncertainty and post-harvest losses continue to affect rural households, Karnataka Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy said on Wednesday, calling for a shift beyond production-focused agriculture.

Speaking at a precursor international conference to the International Agricultural Trade Fair 2026, Cheluvarayaswamy said India currently produces between 140 and 160 million metric tonnes of rice annually and has emerged as a global leader in exports. "Despite such high production, farmers are still facing problems related to loans, crop risks and family responsibilities. This clearly shows that production alone is not enough," he said.

The two-day conference, titled Agriculture Beyond Cultivation: Building Sustainable Ecosystems for Farmer Prosperity (AgriBeyond 2026), is being organised by the Karnataka Department of Agriculture in partnership with the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, through the GIZ-supported SuATI project.

Karnataka’s Post-Harvest and Value Addition Push

Cheluvarayaswamy said Karnataka is introducing a post-harvest and value-addition model, which he described as a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country. The model focuses on processing, branding, packaging and marketing of farm produce, rather than limiting farmers to cultivation alone.

"By adding value and reaching the market directly, farmers can earn four to five times higher income," the Minister said. He added that the state is encouraging farmers to form cooperatives and farmer-producer organisations to collectively process and market their produce, reducing dependence on middlemen.