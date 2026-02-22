India To Lead Global Fight Against Cybercrime; Awareness And AI Training Key: Meghwal
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said when new inventions were made, there was initial opposition, but now, they have become vital need for us.
Jaipur: Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said India will play a “leading role” in curbing 21-st-century digital crimes, specially addressing the challenges of Industry 4.0, AI and robotics.
According to him, awareness is needed to prevent cybercrime. On receiving unknown calls, people need to show courage instead of fear. Police officials at all levels should be trained in handling cases of cybercrime, he said.
Meghwal said so while attending the closing ceremony of a three-day seminar on cybersecurity at Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur. The participants discussed various aspects of cybercrime at the event. Acting Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, Sanjeev Prakash Sharma and High Court Judge Pushpendra Singh Bhati were also present at the closing ceremony.
He said, "Technological development is a continuous process. Whenever new inventions were made, there was initial opposition, but now, they have become a vital need for us. Industry 4.0 has arrived in the form of artificial intelligence (AI). Today, we are entering the era of AI and robotics. Cybercrime is linked to this."
The Minister continued, "While new technology has increased convenience, crimes related to it have also increased. Rajasthan has undertaken the initiative to combat cybercrime. Now, this message will spread nationwide. Awareness is needed to prevent cybercrime.”
Acting Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court, Sanjeev Prakash Sharma said, "The brainstorming session revealed that most cybercrimes are being perpetrated with the help of AI. Today, it's difficult to believe even what one sees. The conference discussed various aspects of cybercrime in detail. Continuous efforts are being made to curb cybercrime in Rajasthan. New criminal laws also include stringent provisions for confiscating the property of cybercriminals."
He stated that Rajasthan has dedicated police stations to investigate cybercrime. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has now announced the opening of a dedicated cybercrime court. Rajasthan will be the first state to begin this initiative.
He further stated that the suggestions offered by the subject matter experts at the seminar have a common theme of awareness being the key to preventing cybercrime. The suggestions presented will be compiled and sent to the Supreme Court which will help develop stronger laws on this subject.
Meanwhile, Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati said, "The common man has immense trust in the judiciary. When life and property are at risk, we must step forward."
He said the seminar's brainstorming session provides a roadmap for addressing the challenge of cybercrime. The event organised by Rajasthan State Legal Services Authority began in Jaipur on February 20 and concluded on Sunday.