India To Lead Global Fight Against Cybercrime; Awareness And AI Training Key: Meghwal

Jaipur: Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said India will play a “leading role” in curbing 21-st-century digital crimes, specially addressing the challenges of Industry 4.0, AI and robotics.

According to him, awareness is needed to prevent cybercrime. On receiving unknown calls, people need to show courage instead of fear. Police officials at all levels should be trained in handling cases of cybercrime, he said.

Meghwal said so while attending the closing ceremony of a three-day seminar on cybersecurity at Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur. The participants discussed various aspects of cybercrime at the event. Acting Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, Sanjeev Prakash Sharma and High Court Judge Pushpendra Singh Bhati were also present at the closing ceremony.

He said, "Technological development is a continuous process. Whenever new inventions were made, there was initial opposition, but now, they have become a vital need for us. Industry 4.0 has arrived in the form of artificial intelligence (AI). Today, we are entering the era of AI and robotics. Cybercrime is linked to this."

The Minister continued, "While new technology has increased convenience, crimes related to it have also increased. Rajasthan has undertaken the initiative to combat cybercrime. Now, this message will spread nationwide. Awareness is needed to prevent cybercrime.”