India To Build First Dedicated Maintenance Depot For Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains In Jodhpur
The depot is being developed under the Technology Partner Scheme’ through a strategic collaboration with a specialised technology provider.
Published : April 25, 2026 at 8:42 PM IST
New Delhi: Indian Railways is setting up its first dedicated maintenance depot for the sleeper version of the Vande Bharat Express in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur.
The depot is being developed under the Technology Partner Scheme’ through a strategic collaboration with a specialised technology provider, officials said.
They added that the facility will feature advanced systems, including automated cleaning lines, cutting-edge diagnostic tools, and predictive maintenance technologies that is designed to identify issues before they impact operations.
The project is being executed by the North Western Railway zone in partnership with Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) and Russia’s Kinet Railway Solutions. Spread across two phases, the depot has an estimated investment of around Rs 360 crore.
Located at Bhagat Ki Kothi yard in Jodhpur, the facility is being designed to match the scale and sophistication of the upcoming Vande Bharat sleeper trains.
"At the core of the depot will be a 600-metre-long track capable of accommodating full-length 24-coach sleeper train sets. The depot will also include a covered inspection bay with three pit lines and specialised equipment such as a drop pit table for efficient undercarriage maintenance," officials said.
Phase 1 of the project, estimated at Rs 167 crore, is already underway. It includes key maintenance infrastructure along with 1,200-square-metre housing offices, a training centre, and storage facilities. This phase is expected to be operational by June 2026.
The second phase will enhance both capacity and technical capabilities. It will feature a 200-metre covered shed equipped with pit lines integrated with Overhead Equipment (OHE), which will allow seamless servicing of fully electrified train sets.
Additional upgrades include a two-line workshop bay for simultaneous maintenance tasks and a dedicated shed for pit wheel maintenance, complete with a wheel lathe for precise on-site operations. These additions aim to reduce turnaround time and improve efficiency.
There will also be a dedicated training school to equip personnel with skills required for handling next-generation rolling stock. The railways has also invited tenders worth Rs 55 crore for a state-of-the-art workshop and simulator facility. This unit will include advanced diagnostic systems, a testing laboratory, and modern simulators that replicate real-world operating conditions for training engineers and technicians.
Right now two Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains are operational between Kolkata to Guwahati. One Vande Bharat Sleeper train is set to be introduce from Mumbai to Bengaluru in Karnataka.
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