ETV Bharat / state

India To Build First Dedicated Maintenance Depot For Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains In Jodhpur

New Delhi: Indian Railways is setting up its first dedicated maintenance depot for the sleeper version of the Vande Bharat Express in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur.

The depot is being developed under the Technology Partner Scheme’ through a strategic collaboration with a specialised technology provider, officials said.

They added that the facility will feature advanced systems, including automated cleaning lines, cutting-edge diagnostic tools, and predictive maintenance technologies that is designed to identify issues before they impact operations.

The project is being executed by the North Western Railway zone in partnership with Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) and Russia’s Kinet Railway Solutions. Spread across two phases, the depot has an estimated investment of around Rs 360 crore.

Located at Bhagat Ki Kothi yard in Jodhpur, the facility is being designed to match the scale and sophistication of the upcoming Vande Bharat sleeper trains.

"At the core of the depot will be a 600-metre-long track capable of accommodating full-length 24-coach sleeper train sets. The depot will also include a covered inspection bay with three pit lines and specialised equipment such as a drop pit table for efficient undercarriage maintenance," officials said.