ETV Bharat / state

‘India Ranks Third In World In ChatGPT Usage’, Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal In Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore: Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal emphasised that the industrial sector is pivotal to the nation's economic growth.

Union Minister Goyal arrived in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday to campaign in support of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates contesting in the districts of Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode.

Meanwhile, a private organisation organised an interactive session, bringing together industry leaders from Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and the wider western region to engage in dialogue with Piyush Goyal. More than 300 industry representatives participated in the event.

Focus On Industrial Growth And Policy Support

Delivering a special address at the event, Goyal stated, "The Central government is implementing various schemes to foster industrial growth. The industrial sector's contribution is crucial to the nation's economic development. Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, India stands at the forefront among the world's fastest-growing economies."

When formulating policies for the industrial sector, the Central government engages in direct consultations with industry stakeholders to design these initiatives. It is precisely for this reason that a conducive ecosystem for industry has been established in India. Under the 'Make in India' initiative, domestic manufacturing is being actively promoted, and through the 'Startup India' programme, youth are transforming into entrepreneurs.

Push For Infrastructure And Power Supply

Continuing his address, he stated, "New power grids are being established by the Central government to ensure an uninterrupted power supply for industrial enterprises. This will guarantee a continuous flow of electricity for the industrial sector. In Tamil Nadu as well, uninterrupted power supply is currently being provided to industries.

Furthermore, India stands at the forefront of technological advancement. Globally, India ranks third in ChatGPT usage. It also leads the world among rapidly growing economies. Despite prevailing global geopolitical tensions and various other challenges, India's industrial sector continues to flourish, driven by sound policies and subsidy schemes.