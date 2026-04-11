‘India Ranks Third In World In ChatGPT Usage’, Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal In Tamil Nadu
Goyal advocates the industrial sector’s pivotal role in economic growth, highlights government initiatives, and the NDA’s campaign for dominance in the Kongu region.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 12:01 PM IST
Coimbatore: Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal emphasised that the industrial sector is pivotal to the nation's economic growth.
Union Minister Goyal arrived in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday to campaign in support of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates contesting in the districts of Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode.
Meanwhile, a private organisation organised an interactive session, bringing together industry leaders from Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and the wider western region to engage in dialogue with Piyush Goyal. More than 300 industry representatives participated in the event.
Focus On Industrial Growth And Policy Support
Delivering a special address at the event, Goyal stated, "The Central government is implementing various schemes to foster industrial growth. The industrial sector's contribution is crucial to the nation's economic development. Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, India stands at the forefront among the world's fastest-growing economies."
When formulating policies for the industrial sector, the Central government engages in direct consultations with industry stakeholders to design these initiatives. It is precisely for this reason that a conducive ecosystem for industry has been established in India. Under the 'Make in India' initiative, domestic manufacturing is being actively promoted, and through the 'Startup India' programme, youth are transforming into entrepreneurs.
Push For Infrastructure And Power Supply
Continuing his address, he stated, "New power grids are being established by the Central government to ensure an uninterrupted power supply for industrial enterprises. This will guarantee a continuous flow of electricity for the industrial sector. In Tamil Nadu as well, uninterrupted power supply is currently being provided to industries.
Furthermore, India stands at the forefront of technological advancement. Globally, India ranks third in ChatGPT usage. It also leads the world among rapidly growing economies. Despite prevailing global geopolitical tensions and various other challenges, India's industrial sector continues to flourish, driven by sound policies and subsidy schemes.
Members of the industrial community must actively participate in India's growth trajectory and expand their business operations. To achieve this, it is essential to elect the right government."
Following this, representatives of the industrial sector submitted petitions containing various demands to the Union Minister.
BJP Targets Kongu Region Stronghold
In the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-led NDA for the Assembly elections in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting in 27 constituencies. The party wields significant influence in the districts comprising the Kongu region, including Salem, Erode, Coimbatore, Karur, Tiruppur, The Nilgiris and Dharmapuri.
Consequently, the BJP high command is firmly determined to secure electoral victories in these districts by any means necessary during this election.
This resolve on the part of the BJP appears to stem from ground reports indicating that the AIADMK-BJP alliance holds a strong position across the 49 Assembly constituencies located within the Kongu region.
An analysis of the vote share secured in the 2024 Parliamentary elections suggests that the NDA enjoys substantial support in the Kongu belt. To further consolidate its influence in this region, the BJP has fielded prominent party leaders as its candidates.
Key Candidates In Focus
Specifically, Vanathi Srinivasan, the National President of the BJP's Women's Wing, has been fielded as the candidate for the Coimbatore North Assembly constituency, while Union Minister of State L. Murugan is contesting from the Avinashi Assembly constituency.
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