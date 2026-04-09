ETV Bharat / state

India’s Pharma Industry Hit By Raw Material Shortage Amid US-Israel–Iran Conflict

Indore: India’s pharmaceutical sector is facing a slowdown due to the ongoing conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran. Apart from petrol and LPG gas, the war has led to an increase in the prices of raw materials used in drug manufacturing as well, particularly those sourced from China. The cost has gone up between 40% and 100%, which is expected to disrupt supply chains.

According to JP Mulchandani, President of the Basic Drug Dealers Association, Indore, the Indian pharmaceutical industry has been struggling with a shortage of essential raw materials for the past two months. He said that India is dependent on China for pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients.

"This is a stressful situation for the pharma market. There’s an estimated loss of $750 million. It has increased shipping costs, and the supply chain has been disrupted. It has also resulted in reduced production and exports," Mulchandani said.

The escalation in raw material prices has increased transportation and logistics costs as well. As a result, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has approved a price hike of up to 0.6% for more than 1,000 medicines listed under the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM). Following this decision, 667 categories of medicines have already become costlier. These include commonly used drugs such as painkillers, antibiotics, antipyretics, and medicines for heart disease and diabetes.