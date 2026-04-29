ETV Bharat / state

India Mobilises All Power Sources As Electricity Demand Hits Record 256.1 GW

New Delhi: India is deploying all available energy resources including thermal, renewable, hydropower, and nuclear after recording an all-time peak of 256.1 gigawatts (GW) electricity consumption on April 25. This consumption is higher than 250 GW peak recorded in May 2024 and 245.4 GW in January 2026. Officials say the usage is due to intense heatwaves, economic expansion, and household electrification, especially cooling appliances.

According to the Ministry of Power, the national grid successfully met the record demand without any shortage. India also continued exporting electricity to neighbouring countries during the peak.

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal said the country has sufficient capacity to meet both current and future electricity demand. “The present installed generation capacity stands at 520.511 GW. Since April 2014, the government has added 296.388 GW of new capacity, transforming India from a power-deficit nation to a power-sufficient one,” he said in Parliament. “There has been no impact of power shortages on economic or industrial growth,” he added.

Energy expert Satvinder Singh Maan told ETV Bharat daily electricity consumption is currently estimated at around 5,000-5,500 million units during high-demand periods, and extreme summer conditions could push this even higher. He said the projection is that it could go to 270 GW later this year so the authorities and preparing to meet the stress.

During the evening hours, the grid is under maximum use as the solar generation drops after sunset while demand remains high. Nearly 150 GW of solar capacity goes offline at night, which increases dependency on coal, gas, hydro, and nuclear sources.

According to data, thermal power generation was 10,79,911.61 million units and nuclear power was 45,193.67 million units between 2025-26. Renewable energy generation, in the same year was 247,440.98 million units, while hydropower was 1,50,039.12 million units.

While solar and hydra power are flexible sources of electricity to balance fluctuations and maintain grid stability, experts caution that as renewable capacity expands, investments in energy storage and grid flexibility will be critical to ensure reliable supply.