India Mobilises All Power Sources As Electricity Demand Hits Record 256.1 GW
Officials say the usage is due to intense heatwaves, economic expansion, and household electrification, especially cooling appliances.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST
New Delhi: India is deploying all available energy resources including thermal, renewable, hydropower, and nuclear after recording an all-time peak of 256.1 gigawatts (GW) electricity consumption on April 25. This consumption is higher than 250 GW peak recorded in May 2024 and 245.4 GW in January 2026. Officials say the usage is due to intense heatwaves, economic expansion, and household electrification, especially cooling appliances.
According to the Ministry of Power, the national grid successfully met the record demand without any shortage. India also continued exporting electricity to neighbouring countries during the peak.
Union Power Minister Manohar Lal said the country has sufficient capacity to meet both current and future electricity demand. “The present installed generation capacity stands at 520.511 GW. Since April 2014, the government has added 296.388 GW of new capacity, transforming India from a power-deficit nation to a power-sufficient one,” he said in Parliament. “There has been no impact of power shortages on economic or industrial growth,” he added.
Energy expert Satvinder Singh Maan told ETV Bharat daily electricity consumption is currently estimated at around 5,000-5,500 million units during high-demand periods, and extreme summer conditions could push this even higher. He said the projection is that it could go to 270 GW later this year so the authorities and preparing to meet the stress.
During the evening hours, the grid is under maximum use as the solar generation drops after sunset while demand remains high. Nearly 150 GW of solar capacity goes offline at night, which increases dependency on coal, gas, hydro, and nuclear sources.
According to data, thermal power generation was 10,79,911.61 million units and nuclear power was 45,193.67 million units between 2025-26. Renewable energy generation, in the same year was 247,440.98 million units, while hydropower was 1,50,039.12 million units.
While solar and hydra power are flexible sources of electricity to balance fluctuations and maintain grid stability, experts caution that as renewable capacity expands, investments in energy storage and grid flexibility will be critical to ensure reliable supply.
With electricity demand expected to rise further, authorities are focusing on strengthening grid resilience through improved forecasting, better inter-agency coordination, and adequate fuel supply for thermal plants.
“India’s ability to meet record demand without outages shows progress in power sector planning. However, sustaining this performance will require continued investment, innovation, and careful resource management,” Maan said.
Minister of State for Power Shripad Naik recently mentioned Parliament that India successfully met a peak demand of 250 GW in FY 2024–25.
According to the midterm review of the 20th Electric Power Survey, the electricity demand is expected to reach 345 GW by 2029–30 and 388 GW by 2031–32. The corresponding energy requirements are estimated at 2,388 billion units (BU) and 2,703 BU, respectively.
The National Electricity Plan prepared by the Central Electricity Authority note installed generation capacity to reach around 8,73,736 MW by 2031–32. This includes approximately 5,07,411 MW from non-conventional sources comprising 3,64,566 MW of solar, 1,21,895 MW of wind, 15,500 MW of biomass, and 5,450 MW of small hydro.
Currently, out of India’s total installed capacity of about 524 GW, nearly 215.5 GW comes from non-conventional energy sources.
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