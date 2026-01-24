India Is Developing Bio-bitumen As An Alternative To Tar For Making Roads
Producing bio-bitumen from agricultural waste can reduce pollution from stubble burning, provide financial support to farmers and create livelihoods in the villages.
Bhimavaram: India is developing bio-bitumen as an alternative to tar for making roads. This is being done with the aim of reducing carbon emissions and infrastructure costs.
This was stated by Principal Scientist at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research’s (CSIR) Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), Dr. Gottumukkala Bharat in a chat with Eenadu-ETV Bharat.
Dr Bharat said that producing bio-bitumen from agricultural waste can reduce pollution from stubble burning, provide financial support to farmers and create livelihoods in the villages. Dr Bharat is a native of Chinna Amiram in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh and a recipient of the Vishwakarma National Award for his contributions to road research.
"The old material generated during the process of upgrading damaged roads can be recycled. We conducted an experimental study on a 10 km stretch near Kovvur three years ago. The results were promising. We have prepared guidelines for nationwide implementation and submitted them to the central government," he shared.
Dr Bharat further stated that it is necessary to observe where the roads are getting damaged and provide solutions. "Road construction involves three or four layers. The layer in which the defect exists must be identified. We have provided a bio-bitumen sample for laying 1,000 km of roads in the combined East and West Godavari, Guntur and Krishna districts," he shared.
He said that many states are allocating a separate budget for roads and are following asset management to determine how to utilise these funds. For example, they consider whether to repair 200 roads or construct two new roads and then take a decision accordingly. This system is being strictly implemented in Odisha, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.
The expert went on to state, "Every month, we conduct forensic investigations on two or three national highways. We identify why the roads are deteriorating and report it to the Centre. In Amaravati, the underlying layer of the roads is being removed and replaced with a new one. This increases their lifespan.'"
He explained that bio-bitumen is derived from rice crop waste. "We are planning bio-bitumen production based on the crops grown and the waste materials available in different regions. Through the pyrolysis process, we obtain oil, char and gas from biomass. These provide financial support to the farmers. Currently, we are conducting tests on cotton, cashew and acacia trees," he said.
Dr Bharat said that by mixing some cement with the material excavated from damaged roads and laying a layer, followed by a thin layer of bitumen, the job of getting a high-quality road at a lower cost is accomplished. "The work is also completed quickly, and the roads have a lifespan of ten years. In four years, we have built 10,000 km of roads in Uttar Pradesh," he said.
