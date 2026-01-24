ETV Bharat / state

India Is Developing Bio-bitumen As An Alternative To Tar For Making Roads

Bhimavaram: India is developing bio-bitumen as an alternative to tar for making roads. This is being done with the aim of reducing carbon emissions and infrastructure costs.

This was stated by Principal Scientist at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research’s (CSIR) Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), Dr. Gottumukkala Bharat in a chat with Eenadu-ETV Bharat.

Dr Bharat said that producing bio-bitumen from agricultural waste can reduce pollution from stubble burning, provide financial support to farmers and create livelihoods in the villages. Dr Bharat is a native of Chinna Amiram in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh and a recipient of the Vishwakarma National Award for his contributions to road research.

"The old material generated during the process of upgrading damaged roads can be recycled. We conducted an experimental study on a 10 km stretch near Kovvur three years ago. The results were promising. We have prepared guidelines for nationwide implementation and submitted them to the central government," he shared.

Dr Bharat further stated that it is necessary to observe where the roads are getting damaged and provide solutions. "Road construction involves three or four layers. The layer in which the defect exists must be identified. We have provided a bio-bitumen sample for laying 1,000 km of roads in the combined East and West Godavari, Guntur and Krishna districts," he shared.