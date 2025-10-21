JMM Has No Worthwhile Organisation In Bihar: Congress MP Tariq Anwar
The JMM, a part of the INDIA bloc, decided on Monday not to field candidates in the Bihar polls.
By Dev Raj
Published : October 21, 2025 at 6:21 PM IST|
Updated : October 21, 2025 at 7:09 PM IST
Patna: The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) constituents hit back at the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Tuesday over its claims of being cheated in seat-sharing for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, and the decision to not support any party in the polls.
The JMM, a part of the INDIA bloc, decided on Monday not to field candidates in the Bihar polls after not being given any seats to contest. The decision coincided with the deadline for filing nominations for the second and final phase of elections.
However, the JMM did not mince any words in expressing its displeasure over the "betrayal". It blamed the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for the imbroglio, and its leaders indicated that the party could rethink its accommodative stance towards the two allies in the Jharkhand government.
Stung by the sharp criticism, the Congress struck back by asserting that the Jharkhand-based party did not have any support base in Bihar.
“The JMM has no worthwhile organisation in Bihar. Our party has its organisational network in Jharkhand, and the RJD also has some organisation there. The JMM did not ever try to create its political standing in Bihar,” Congress MP and former Union minister Tariq Anwar said.
Anwar accepted that the JMM had accommodated the Mahagathbandhan allies in the Jharkhand Assembly election in 2024.
Several Congress leaders said that the JMM decision to stay away from the Bihar polls instead of fielding candidates was induced by a telephone call by their party leader, Rahul Gandhi, to Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren.
RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwary added that the alliance was intact and had people’s trust in it. He pointed out that the JMM not fielding any candidate in Bihar was a practical thing as it realised the reality.
"JMM did not field any candidate in Bihar because it realised the ground reality. RJD has its own strength in Jharkhand. It was in power when Bihar – Jharkhand were one state. Nobody can disregard us there," Tiwary said.
"JMM should understand the circumstances and our helplessness. This is a big battle, and our leader, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, is fighting it. If the Mahagathbandhan becomes strong, it will benefit JMM also, and the Congress at the Centre. This is a fight to uproot the NDA from Bihar and Delhi," Tiwary added.
The Impact Of JMM Staying Away From The Bihar Polls
Bihar has just 1.68 per cent or around 22 lakh people belonging to the scheduled tribes (ST) in a population of 13.07 crore. Two of the legislative Assembly seats – Manihari in Katihar district and Katoria in Banka district – are reserved for them.
Manihari shares borders with Jharkhand and Bengal, while Katoria is located along the Jharkhand border. Both places have a sizeable tribal population.
But overall, other constituencies in Bhagalpur, Banka, and Jamui districts located along the border with Jharkhand are influenced by the tribal politics in the neighbouring state, and the JMM becomes a decisive factor in their poll results.
These include Chakai (Jamui), Belhar (Banka), and Kahalgaon (Bhagalpur) seats. All these, as well as, Manihari and Katoria, will go to the polls on November 6.
"Our party definitely influences the result on several Bihar Assembly seats sharing a border with Jharkhand. The population of the Santhal tribe is more in these constituencies, and the Santhals are our primary voter base. Our presence and support definitely consolidate their votes. There is no doubt about it," JMM general secretary and central committee spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya told ETV Bharat.
However, the raw deal given to the JMM could drive away the ST voters, who easily and quickly identify themselves with it, towards the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) or other non-India parties.