JMM Has No Worthwhile Organisation In Bihar: Congress MP Tariq Anwar

​Patna: The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) constituents hit back at the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Tuesday over its claims of being cheated in seat-sharing for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, and the decision to not support any party in the polls.

​The JMM, a part of the INDIA bloc, decided on Monday not to field candidates in the Bihar polls after not being given any seats to contest. The decision coincided with the deadline for filing nominations for the second and final phase of elections.

​However, the JMM did not mince any words in expressing its displeasure over the "betrayal". It blamed the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for the imbroglio, and its leaders indicated that the party could rethink its accommodative stance towards the two allies in the Jharkhand government.

​Stung by the sharp criticism, the Congress struck back by asserting that the Jharkhand-based party did not have any support base in Bihar.

​“The JMM has no worthwhile organisation in Bihar. Our party has its organisational network in Jharkhand, and the RJD also has some organisation there. The JMM did not ever try to create its political standing in Bihar,” Congress MP and former Union minister Tariq Anwar said.

​Anwar accepted that the JMM had accommodated the Mahagathbandhan allies in the Jharkhand Assembly election in 2024.

​Several Congress leaders said that the JMM decision to stay away from the Bihar polls instead of fielding candidates was induced by a telephone call by their party leader, Rahul Gandhi, to Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren.

​RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwary added that the alliance was intact and had people’s trust in it. He pointed out that the JMM not fielding any candidate in Bihar was a practical thing as it realised the reality.

​"JMM did not field any candidate in Bihar because it realised the ground reality. RJD has its own strength in Jharkhand. It was in power when Bihar – Jharkhand were one state. Nobody can disregard us there," Tiwary said.