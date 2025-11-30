ETV Bharat / state

India Gate Protest: Some Agitators Attended Radical Students' Union Meet In Hyderabad, Delhi Police Tells Court

Protesters from the India Gate demonstration being produced before Patiala House Court following arrests over alleged violence and slogan‑raising during the anti‑pollution protest in New Delhi, Saturday, November 29, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Delhi Police told a court here on Saturday that some of the protesters arrested for allegedly using pepper spray on police personnel during a demonstration at the India Gate over pollution attended a conference of the banned Radical Students' Union in Hyderabad earlier this year. The submissions were made before Judicial Magistrate Aridaman Singh Cheema as police argued against granting bail to six accused in the case.

"There is video evidence on record that shows that some of the accused attended a conference of the Radical Students' Union (RSU) in Hyderabad on February 21 and 22," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi, Dinesh Mahla said in the court. He also said multiple videos have been found from the social media, showing the alleged links of the accused students and their support towards the Naxalite movement.

"We will need their police custody to confront them with the new evidence and if let out on bail, they might influence witnesses," the officer told the court. Opposing the bail plea, the public prosecutor said the investigators need time to unearth the people behind the entire alleged conspiracy and find out on whose directions the protesters had raised slogans hailing Maoist leader Madvi Hidma.

The counsel for the accused contended that the police had enough time to interrogate the students and had still not found any concrete evidence against them. "What do they want to interrogate? These students have already got bail in another similar case registered at the Parliament Street police station. They should not be kept in custody as police have nothing against them," the counsel said.

The counsel argued that keeping the students in jail for long based on the investigating agency's requirement will jeopardise their educational and career prospects.

"Police's case of an alleged conspiracy behind the protest falls flat on the face as carrying pepper spray does not necessarily mean that an assault is being planned on police personnel.... No one conspired to carry out any wrongdoing," advocate Abhinav Sekhri, representing one of the accused, Vishnu, told the court.