India’s First STD Service Was Launched Between Lucknow And Kanpur In 1960
The service was inaugurated by then Union Communications Minister Dr P. Subbarayan, making India one of the first countries in the world after United Kingdom.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 7:31 PM IST
Kanpur: Gone are the days when connecting with people in another city meant waiting for hours or sometime for days. The opening of Subscriber Trunk Dialling (STD) in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow and Kanpur in 1960 on November 26, changed how people communicated with their loved ones living far away in other cities. The service was inaugurated by the then Union Communications Minister Dr P. Subbarayan, making India one of the first countries in the world after United Kingdom.
Historian Manoj Kapoor said when the STD service was introduced between Kanpur and Lucknow on November 26, 1960, industrialists welcomed the government's decision. Businesses and individuals gradually began using the service. At the time, each call was limited to a maximum of three minutes.
There were three types of trunk calls: ordinary, particular person and lightning calls.
Lucknow was the administrative capital, while Kanpur was an important industrial centre. Several government offices, including the Labour Department and the Directorate of Industries, were located in Kanpur. The new service proved useful for industrialists, government officials and employees who frequently needed to communicate between the two cities.
There was a time when the STD facility began to be misused. People would sometimes allow others to make STD calls from their home telephones, only to face unexpectedly high telephone bills.
To address the problem, the department introduced an STD locking facility. Users were provided with a unique code that could be used to control access to STD calling. This helped prevent unauthorised use of the service.
The STD era continued for several decades and remained an important part of India's communication network.
Historian Manoj Kapoor said the first telephone exchange in Kanpur, then an emerging industrial city, was established in 1891 by the Upper India Chamber of Commerce. Initially, 11 industrial units subscribed to the service.
The annual subscription fee was Rs 150. Industrialists welcomed the initiative, and more businesses gradually joined the telephone network.
Initially, calls had to be routed through the telephone exchange. The system later evolved with the introduction of direct dialling facilities.
Kapoor said black rotary dial telephones were commonly used around 1960. Users had to rotate the dial to the required number, which would return to its original position after reaching the stopper.
In the same year, ITI Naini introduced its first telephone model, known as Priyadarshini. It resembled a rotary telephone but came in green instead of the conventional black. The telephone became a status symbol, and several people installed it in their homes.
Push-button telephones began appearing around the 1970s. As these devices became more affordable towards the latter part of the 20th century, households began installing multiple telephone connections, with some having four to six phones.
However, the communication revolution eventually brought mobile phones and, later, smartphones into everyday life. Before that transition, waiting outside yellow Public Call Office (PCO) booths to make telephone calls had become a familiar part of daily life.
BSNL General Manager Prabhanash Yadav said the organisation's main office on Mall Road began operations in 2000. However, behind the main office building stands an old red structure dating back to the 1960s.
During the period when trunk call operations were handled manually, much of the work was managed from this building.
Yadav said consumers had been using BSNL services in the city for the past 26 years. He also recalled that the country's first STD service was introduced between Kanpur and Lucknow on November 26, 1960.
Shivendra, a student at Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU), said introducing STD services must have been a major priority at the time. He observed that modern internet-based audio and video calling has made communication much easier.
Rishabh Gaur, a journalism student at CSJMU, said people had to use special codes to make STD calls in those days. Today, however, communication has become much simpler through platforms such as WhatsApp, Messenger and other social media applications.
A little reminiscence of STD booths, one is reminded of yellow-boarded STD/ISD/PCO booths across neighbourhoods and streets with red digital meters displaying the rapidly increasing call duration, the time-ticking sound and a printer that flashed the bill.
Over the years, STD culture has almost died down. The old buildings that launched STD services have not been restored to keep the historical achievement alive. BSNL, the pioneer in the service, is facing competition from private telecom companies, especially with 4G and 5G networks. Apart from competition, cyber frauds and digital scams brought the generational STDs to end but memories remain to cherish.
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