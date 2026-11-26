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India’s First STD Service Was Launched Between Lucknow And Kanpur In 1960

India’s First STD Service Was Launched Between Lucknow And Kanpur In 1960 ( ETV Bharat )

Kanpur: Gone are the days when connecting with people in another city meant waiting for hours or sometime for days. The opening of Subscriber Trunk Dialling (STD) in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow and Kanpur in 1960 on November 26, changed how people communicated with their loved ones living far away in other cities. The service was inaugurated by the then Union Communications Minister Dr P. Subbarayan, making India one of the first countries in the world after United Kingdom.

Historian Manoj Kapoor said when the STD service was introduced between Kanpur and Lucknow on November 26, 1960, industrialists welcomed the government's decision. Businesses and individuals gradually began using the service. At the time, each call was limited to a maximum of three minutes.

There were three types of trunk calls: ordinary, particular person and lightning calls. Lucknow was the administrative capital, while Kanpur was an important industrial centre. Several government offices, including the Labour Department and the Directorate of Industries, were located in Kanpur. The new service proved useful for industrialists, government officials and employees who frequently needed to communicate between the two cities. There was a time when the STD facility began to be misused. People would sometimes allow others to make STD calls from their home telephones, only to face unexpectedly high telephone bills. To address the problem, the department introduced an STD locking facility. Users were provided with a unique code that could be used to control access to STD calling. This helped prevent unauthorised use of the service. The STD era continued for several decades and remained an important part of India's communication network. Historian Manoj Kapoor said the first telephone exchange in Kanpur, then an emerging industrial city, was established in 1891 by the Upper India Chamber of Commerce. Initially, 11 industrial units subscribed to the service. The annual subscription fee was Rs 150. Industrialists welcomed the initiative, and more businesses gradually joined the telephone network. Initially, calls had to be routed through the telephone exchange. The system later evolved with the introduction of direct dialling facilities. Kapoor said black rotary dial telephones were commonly used around 1960. Users had to rotate the dial to the required number, which would return to its original position after reaching the stopper.