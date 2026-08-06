ETV Bharat / state

India's First Quantum, AI University In Amaravati To Start Functioning At Temporary Campus From September

Amaravati: The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) is setting up the country's first state-of-the-art Quantum and Artificial Intelligence university in Amaravati and will operate from the premises of Acharya Nagarjuna University as temporary campus from September.

According to officials, NIELIT will develop the Amaravati campus into a ‘National Centre of Excellence’ for training and research in Quantum, AI, and semiconductor technologies. It will primarily offer undergraduate, postgraduate, PhD and diploma courses. Along with this, the university will offer executive programmes in emerging areas such as Quantum Computing, Quantum Communication and Security, AI, Machine Learning, Data Science, Semiconductor Fabrication, Chip Design, VLSI, ATMP, Embedded Systems, and High-Performance Computing.

It will have state-of-the-art research laboratories and provide necessary support to startups and other organisations in the deep-tech sector.