India's First Quantum, AI University In Amaravati To Start Functioning At Temporary Campus From September
The university will offer programmes in Quantum Computing, Quantum Communication and Security, AI, Machine Learning, Data Science, Semiconductor Fabrication, Chip Design, VLSI and ATMP.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 2:18 PM IST
Amaravati: The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) is setting up the country's first state-of-the-art Quantum and Artificial Intelligence university in Amaravati and will operate from the premises of Acharya Nagarjuna University as temporary campus from September.
According to officials, NIELIT will develop the Amaravati campus into a ‘National Centre of Excellence’ for training and research in Quantum, AI, and semiconductor technologies. It will primarily offer undergraduate, postgraduate, PhD and diploma courses. Along with this, the university will offer executive programmes in emerging areas such as Quantum Computing, Quantum Communication and Security, AI, Machine Learning, Data Science, Semiconductor Fabrication, Chip Design, VLSI, ATMP, Embedded Systems, and High-Performance Computing.
It will have state-of-the-art research laboratories and provide necessary support to startups and other organisations in the deep-tech sector.
The university is being established at a cost of Rs 731.7 crore. The government has allotted 10 acres of land at Nidamarru to the institute on a 30-year lease, with a provision for a further 30-year extension. NIELIT had requested 19 acres of land but a cabinet sub-committee approved the allocation of 10 acres.
Establishing NIELIT's Quantum and Artificial Intelligence university in the capital marks a significant step towards achieving the state government's goal of transforming Amaravati into a national hub for quantum computing. An MoU regarding this was signed between the Andhra Pradesh government and NIELIT in Delhi on February 20, 2026, in the presence of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.
NIELIT is an autonomous scientific institution operating under the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. It conducts activities such as quality education, examinations, and certification in the IT and electronics sectors across the country and is renowned for its skill training programmes. The Union Ministry of Education has granted NIELIT the status of a 'Deemed to be University'.
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