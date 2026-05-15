India’s First Hydrogen-Powered Shuttle Bus Service Launched In Delhi’s Central Vista
The service commenced operations on May 15 and will run between the Central Secretariat Metro Station and the Seva Teerth Metro Station.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday launched India’s first hydrogen-powered shuttle bus service in Delhi’s Central Vista area to boost clean mobility and green public transport.
The service commenced operations on May 15 and will run between the Central Secretariat Metro Station and the Seva Teerth Metro Station using two hydrogen fuel cell buses supplied by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).
Unlike conventional diesel buses, hydrogen fuel cell buses generate electricity through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen within a fuel cell. The only major emission released is water vapour, which makes them a cleaner and environmentally friendly option for urban transportation.
The buses deployed for the Central Vista route are based on Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) fuel cell technology and feature a 350-bar hydrogen storage system along with a 70-kW fuel cell stack.
Each 12-metre-long bus has a seating capacity of 35 passengers and is equipped with GPS tracking, CCTV cameras, intelligent transport systems, electronic braking systems, and telematics for maintenance monitoring.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, an IOCL spokesperson said the hydrogen used for the buses is sourced from the company’s hydrogen plant and refuelled through a Hydrogen Refuelling Station (HRS) located at IndianOil’s Research and Development Centre.
"Hydrogen production is carried out through an electrolyser," the spokesperson said.
The company stated that extensive safety systems have been installed both at the refuelling station and inside the buses. "Adequate safety systems are in place for passenger protection as well as during hydrogen storage and refuelling. Leak detectors, sprinkler systems, alarms, fire-fighting systems and control logic have been installed at the HRS," the spokesperson said.
"Passenger safety is further ensured through hydrogen leak detectors placed at appropriate locations inside the bus along with control logic for safe operation," the official added.
IOCL said the buses are currently operating in a trial phase, and all required certifications and safety standards were complied with prior to the launch. The company also stated that it had earlier supplied two hydrogen buses to the Indian Army and two to the Indian Navy, while the latest two buses have now been handed over to the DMRC under the same initiative.
IOCL also announced plans to establish a 10 KTPA hydrogen plant in Panipat as hydrogen adoption expands across India. The shuttle service will operate on weekdays from Monday to Friday, excluding gazetted holidays. The buses will run from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm and from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm, with a frequency of one bus every 30 minutes.
The buses will ply on clockwise and anti-clockwise routes covering major government buildings and landmarks, including Kartavya Bhawan, Vigyan Bhawan, Nirman Bhawan, Akbar Road, Baroda House, National Stadium, National Gallery of Modern Art, India Gate and Seva Teerth Metro Station. Passengers can pay fares through the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), Unified Payments Interface (UPI), or cash. Stage-wise fares have been fixed at Rs 10 and Rs 15.
Under the arrangement, the DMRC will oversee bus operations, conductors, ticketing, and passenger support, while IOCL will provide drivers and hydrogen fuel infrastructure.
The project is a joint initiative of DMRC, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
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