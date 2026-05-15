ETV Bharat / state

India’s First Hydrogen-Powered Shuttle Bus Service Launched In Delhi’s Central Vista

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday launched India’s first hydrogen-powered shuttle bus service in Delhi’s Central Vista area to boost clean mobility and green public transport.

The service commenced operations on May 15 and will run between the Central Secretariat Metro Station and the Seva Teerth Metro Station using two hydrogen fuel cell buses supplied by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

Unlike conventional diesel buses, hydrogen fuel cell buses generate electricity through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen within a fuel cell. The only major emission released is water vapour, which makes them a cleaner and environmentally friendly option for urban transportation.

The buses deployed for the Central Vista route are based on Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) fuel cell technology and feature a 350-bar hydrogen storage system along with a 70-kW fuel cell stack.

Each 12-metre-long bus has a seating capacity of 35 passengers and is equipped with GPS tracking, CCTV cameras, intelligent transport systems, electronic braking systems, and telematics for maintenance monitoring.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, an IOCL spokesperson said the hydrogen used for the buses is sourced from the company’s hydrogen plant and refuelled through a Hydrogen Refuelling Station (HRS) located at IndianOil’s Research and Development Centre.

"Hydrogen production is carried out through an electrolyser," the spokesperson said.