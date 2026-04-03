ETV Bharat / state

India's Constitution Illustrator Nandalal Bose's Grandson, Granddaughter-In-Law's Names Dropped From Bengal Voter List

Initially, the names of 88-year-old Suprabuddha Sen and 82-year-old Deepa Sen were placed under "pending" status. During the subsequent hearing, the couple furnished a host of documents to the Election Commission (EC). Among the documents they submitted include certificates confirming their completion of secondary and higher secondary education from Patha Bhavana, the school wing of Visva-Bharati, passports, employment records (specifically their PCO from DVC), pension records and other pertinent documents.

Bose, a protégé of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore was a pioneer of modern Indian art, and he along with his team from Santiniketan illustrated the original manuscript of the Indian Constitution, commissioned by the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Seven decades after the drafting of the Constitution, his artistic masterpiece remains unforgettable.

Expressing indignation, Bose's son Suprabuddha Sen and his wife, Deepa Sen, said they will not be able to cast their votes in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections because despite submitting all requisite documents, they found their names missing from the list.

Bolpur: The names of the grandson and granddaughter-in-law of renowned artist Nandalal Bose, who illustrated the Constitution of India, are missing from the voter list in West Bengal.

Prabuddha Sen said, "First, a hearing was held, during which I submitted all the necessary documents. After this, the commission officials visited our home, and I provided them with whatever information they requested. Yet, my and my wife's names have been excluded. We find no no logic behind this decision. Chakradhar Nayak, who has been staying with me for the past 52 years, has also found his name missing from the list. I will not vote anymore. I have no regrets after all, I have cast my vote countless times over the years."

Suprabuddha Sen is the son of Bose's younger daughter, Jamuna Sen. This octogenarian couple currently resides in Santiniketan.

Suprabuddha Sen grew up under the guidance and care of his grandfather, Bose. He passed his Matriculation (secondary examination) from Patha Bhavana at Visva-Bharati in 1954 and subsequently completed his Higher Secondary education from the same institution. Thereafter, he earned his engineering degree from Jadavpur University. Later, he joined the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC). After 32 years of service, he retired in 1996 and permanently settled in Santiniketan. As the couple had been residing elsewhere due to work commitments, their names were not included in the 2002 voter list.

Till now, six supplementary lists have been published and around five million names have been processed, of which, 45 percent have been excluded. Suprabuddha Sen and Deepa Sen's names are missing from these supplementary lists.

To preserve the nation's heritage and architectural legacy within the framework of the Indian Constitution, Bose created designs and illustrations depicting figures and themes such as Lord Krishna, Arjuna, Rama, Gautama Buddha, the Indus Valley Civilization, Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Nataraja, the Mughal Court, King Vikramaditya, Nalanda University, the Maratha Empire, Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi, and Shivaji, among others. Bose's daughters, Jamuna Sen and Gouri Bhanja, also assisted in creating these illustrations.

Earlier, Nobel Laureate economist Amartya Sen had also been summoned for a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing, an event that had similarly sparked huge controversy.