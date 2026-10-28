ETV Bharat / state

India-China Border Trade Via Lipulekh Pass Concludes With ₹1.46 Crore Turnover After 6-year Gap

Pithoragarh: India-China border trade through the Lipulekh Pass in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand came to an end for the year 2026, with an overall trade of more than ₹1.46 crore, which resumed after a six-year gap.

Exports from India to China amounted to ₹74.95 lakh, while imports from China reached approximately ₹75.51 lakh. Traditional trade between India and Tibet has taken place for centuries via the Lipulekh Pass in the Pithoragarh district. This trade was halted following the 1962 India-China war and resumed again in 1992 through the Taklakot (Purang) market but was suspended again in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When trade was halted during the pandemic, many Indian traders were forced to return home while leaving a significant portion of their goods behind at the Taklakot market in Tibet. Consequently, goods worth over ₹1 crore—belonging to approximately 45 traders—remained stranded there for the past six years. After extensive efforts, trade resumed in 2026, though it faced several hurdles along the way.

A delayed start

Originally scheduled to begin in June, the trade season faced significant delays in receiving authorisation. This was due to the fact that the new market infrastructure in Taklakot—including shops and accommodation for traders—was not ready.

Following multiple rounds of meetings and a long wait, trade finally commenced in August, leaving the traders with a significantly reduced window for business operations. By the month of September, heavy snowfall and intense cold in the Lipulekh and Taklakot regions further slowed the pace of trade.

Meanwhile, due to warnings of heavy snowfall in the Himalayan region and the risk of routes becoming completely blocked, the Chinese administration—citing security concerns—instructed traders to return by October 26 instead of the original deadline of October 31.

Faced with the prospect of heavy snowfall and adverse weather, all Indian traders who had gone to Taklakot for business were compelled to wrap up their operations and return to India five days ahead of schedule. All these Indian traders have now returned safely to India. Currently, the goods brought back from Taklakot are being transported via the Lipulekh route to Gunji, from where they will be moved to Dharchula following mandatory customs inspections.

Traditionally, the border trade between India and China via the Lipulekh Pass begins in June and continues until the last week of October. The financial situation of traders in the border region is already precarious, having suffered from a complete suspension of trade for six years.

When trade was abruptly halted in 2019, the goods of several Indian traders remained stranded in Taklakot. When trade was permitted to resume this year, traders were initially allowed to sell only the stock that had been left behind.

There remained significant uncertainty regarding the transport of new merchandise. Although permission was eventually granted and traders managed to reach Taklakot with fresh goods, the most critical portion of the trading season had already passed.

Traders had hoped that, given the delayed start to the season, the authorities would extend the trading period to allow them to partially recover their losses. However, no agreement could be reached with the Chinese side to extend the duration of the trade.