India-China Border Trade Resumes; First Batch Reaches Taklakot
Dharchula SDM Ashish Joshi said the 20-member Indian group completed the prescribed immigration procedures at the immigration office in Gunji on Friday at 5 pm.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 6:39 PM IST
Dehradun: The India-China border trade officially commenced on Saturday, with the first Indian trading contingent arriving at Taklakot in Tibet. The first group of 16 traders and four helpers took the traditional Lipulekh Pass in Dharchula, Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand, setting the trade activities abuzz.
The first group from India successfully reached the Taklakot market in the Tibet Autonomous Region of China. Trading activities started after the completion of mandatory formalities.
Dharchula sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Ashish Joshi said a 20-member group, including India-Tibet Trade Association president Jeevan Singh Raukali, 16 registered traders, and four helpers, completed the prescribed immigration procedures at the immigration office in Gunji on Friday at 5 pm.
"The group members spent the night at Nabhidhang. On Saturday around 10:15 am, Chinese officials completed all necessary formalities at the Lipulekh Pass, after which the Indian traders entered Tibetan territory and proceeded to the Taklakot market to begin trading activities," he added.
Joshi explained that entry has been granted only to traders who were previously registered and have engaged in trade in the past during this initial phase in accordance with directives from the Chinese administration.
"The current group has not taken any new trade goods from India. Instead, they will conduct business using merchandise already available in Taklakot and complete the associated formalities there," he added.
Joshi said regular coordination and correspondence are being maintained via email with the Chinese administration to finalise the departure dates for upcoming trade delegations. "Once permissions and dates for the subsequent batches are received, other registered traders will also be sent to the Taklakot market in a phased manner," he added.
The resumption of India-China border trade will provide fresh impetus to traditional commercial activities in the border region. Additionally, local traders, livelihoods in border areas, and the regional economy are expected to derive significant benefits from this development.
This trade initiative is viewed as a crucial step towards advancing the long-standing traditional border trade arrangement between the two nations.
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