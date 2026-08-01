ETV Bharat / state

India-China Border Trade Resumes; First Batch Reaches Taklakot

The first batch of Indian traders on its way to the Taklakot market in the Tibet Autonomous Region of China. ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: The India-China border trade officially commenced on Saturday, with the first Indian trading contingent arriving at Taklakot in Tibet. The first group of 16 traders and four helpers took the traditional Lipulekh Pass in Dharchula, Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand, setting the trade activities abuzz.

The first group from India successfully reached the Taklakot market in the Tibet Autonomous Region of China. Trading activities started after the completion of mandatory formalities.

Dharchula sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Ashish Joshi said a 20-member group, including India-Tibet Trade Association president Jeevan Singh Raukali, 16 registered traders, and four helpers, completed the prescribed immigration procedures at the immigration office in Gunji on Friday at 5 pm.

"The group members spent the night at Nabhidhang. On Saturday around 10:15 am, Chinese officials completed all necessary formalities at the Lipulekh Pass, after which the Indian traders entered Tibetan territory and proceeded to the Taklakot market to begin trading activities," he added.

Joshi explained that entry has been granted only to traders who were previously registered and have engaged in trade in the past during this initial phase in accordance with directives from the Chinese administration.