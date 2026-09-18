Boost To Conservation Programme: India-Born Cheetah Gives Birth To Four Cubs At Kuno National Park
The development comes as Project Cheetah completes four years and takes the country’s cheetah population to 56.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 8:57 PM IST
Sheopur: Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park has received a major boost to its cheetah conservation programme with India-born female cheetah KGP12 giving birth to four cubs. The development comes as Project Cheetah completes four years and takes the country’s cheetah population to 56.
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav confirmed the development. Yadav shared the news on social media platform X and congratulated the entire Project Cheetah and Kuno National Park teams.
“Congratulations and best wishes to the entire Project Cheetah and Kuno National Park team. This is truly a historic and joyous moment for Project Cheetah. A day after India completed four years of its cheetah project, India-born female cheetah KGP12 gave birth to four cubs at Kuno,” Yadav said in his post.
The minister also shared a video showing KGP12 with her newborn cubs. The cubs can be seen staying close to their mother.
According to the details shared, Kuno National Park currently has 49 cheetahs, including 17 roaming in the open forest area. These include 10 males and seven females. Another 32 cheetahs are being kept in soft-release enclosures at Kuno. The enclosures house five males and eight females, along with cubs below one year of age.
With the birth of the four new cubs, the number of cheetahs at Kuno has increased to 53. The national population has risen to 56, including three cheetahs at Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary.
A total of 26 cheetahs were brought to India from other countries as part of the conservation programme. At present, 32 cheetahs have been born in India, while nine are of foreign origin. So far, 25 cheetahs have died.
The cheetah conservation programme is also expanding beyond Kuno. Three cheetahs are currently housed at Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary, also in Madhya Pradesh.
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