ETV Bharat / state

Boost To Conservation Programme: India-Born Cheetah Gives Birth To Four Cubs At Kuno National Park

India-Born Cheetah KGP12 Gives Birth to Four Cubs at Kuno National Park ( ETV Bharat )

Sheopur: Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park has received a major boost to its cheetah conservation programme with India-born female cheetah KGP12 giving birth to four cubs. The development comes as Project Cheetah completes four years and takes the country’s cheetah population to 56.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav confirmed the development. Yadav shared the news on social media platform X and congratulated the entire Project Cheetah and Kuno National Park teams.

“Congratulations and best wishes to the entire Project Cheetah and Kuno National Park team. This is truly a historic and joyous moment for Project Cheetah. A day after India completed four years of its cheetah project, India-born female cheetah KGP12 gave birth to four cubs at Kuno,” Yadav said in his post.

The minister also shared a video showing KGP12 with her newborn cubs. The cubs can be seen staying close to their mother.