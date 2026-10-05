ETV Bharat / state

INDIA Bloc To Hold 'Akrosh March' Across Bihar On Oct 7 Over SIR 'Irregularities': RJD's Tejashwi

Patna: Alleging that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has become a "puppet of the BJP", RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday announced that the INDIA bloc will hold 'Akrosh March' at block levels across Bihar on October 7 to protest against "irregularities" in the SIR exercise in several states.

The opposition bloc will also stage demonstrations at district levels on October 8 and organise a march towards the Lok Bhavan here on the same day to protest against the functioning of the poll panel, he said.

The RJD leader accused the CEC of working at the "behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah" and demanded that the CEC be removed from the post.

Yadav also alleged that the assembly polls in Bihar and West Bengal, where lakhs of voters were deleted during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, were "fraudulent".

"There were irregularities in the SIR exercise, including deletion of genuine voters. A one-year retention period for voter records was reduced to 45 days. The CEC has become a puppet of the BJP," he claimed during a press conference here.

The RJD leader said leaders of the INDIA bloc constituents will march to the Governor's House in Patna on October 8 to submit a memorandum against the CEC and alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

He said, "Akrosh March will be held at block levels on October 7." The leader of the opposition in the Bihar assembly asserted that the INDIA bloc will "not allow democracy to be destroyed".