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INDIA Bloc Stages 'Save Vote, Save Country' Protest In Bengaluru, Demands CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Resignation

Opposition alliance challenges Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, alleging political interference and deletion of eligible voters’ names

KARNATAKA Congress INDIA BLOC RALLY SAVE THE VOTE SAVE THE COUNTRY SEEK RESIGNATION CEC Gyanesh Kumar CM SAYS BJP INFLUENCING SIR PROCESS CM FORMER CM CPIM CPI CPIML KPCC
The Congress-led INDIA bloc staged a protest demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar at Freedom Park, Bengaluru on Thursday. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 5, 2026 at 8:44 PM IST

4 Min Read
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Bengaluru: The Congress-led INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc staged a protest at Freedom Park here on Thursday under the slogan ‘Save the Vote, Save the Country’, opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

The demonstration was attended by Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president B K Hariprasad, actor Prakash Raj and leaders of several opposition parties and organisations.

Among those present were Communist Party of India (Marxists) state secretary K Prakash, Communist Party of India leader Sathi Sundaresh, CPI(ML) Liberation leader Clifton D'Rozario, farmers' leader Veerasangayya and other activists.

Addressing the gathering, Shivakumar said the state government would initiate a police investigation into alleged attempts to manipulate electoral rolls through misuse of Form 7 applications, which are used to seek the deletion of names from voter lists.

"We are not fighting only against the Election Commission. We are also fighting against the BJP's alleged conspiracy behind the Election Commission," he said.

'BJP Interference In Voter List Revision'

Shivakumar accused the BJP of attempting to influence the electoral roll revision process and called for legal action against those allegedly involved in electoral malpractice.

Describing voting as a fundamental democratic right, he said the protest was aimed at protecting citizens' right to vote.

Referring to the controversy surrounding the Chilume organisation in Bengaluru, he alleged that the then BJP government had enabled party workers to function as booth level officers (BLOs) through the organisation, with an alleged plan to delete large numbers of voters' names and facilitate the inclusion of new voters.

He said Congress leaders had travelled to New Delhi and met the Election Commission to raise concerns and seek safeguards for voters in Karnataka.

Shivakumar further alleged that Form 7 applications had been printed at the BJP office and distributed to constituency-level leaders along with voters' names, voter ID numbers and mobile phone numbers. He claimed the forms were designed in a manner that required only the applicant's name to be filled in.

He alleged that there were attempts to target 10,000 to 20,000 voters in each constituency, particularly those belonging to Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and minority communities.

Siddaramaiah demands withdrawal of SIR

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah described the SIR exercise as contrary to the spirit of the Constitution and the law. He demanded its immediate withdrawal and called on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to resign.

Questioning the process of appointing Election Commissioners, Siddaramaiah said the Union Government had changed the composition of the selection committee. He pointed out that the Chief Justice of India, who was part of the earlier selection arrangement along with the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, was replaced by a Union Minister under a subsequent law.

He alleged that the change had increased the Centre's influence over appointments to the Election Commission.

Siddaramaiah also recalled that Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, had raised objections during Gyanesh Kumar's appointment, but the process went ahead.

He said appointments to a constitutional body such as the Election Commission must be transparent and inspire public confidence in its independence and impartiality. He accused the Union Government of attempting to use the institution for political purposes.

Citing voter figures in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah claimed that the state had around 5.54 crore voters before the SIR exercise, but the number had fallen to approximately 4.55 crore following the revision. He said the reduction of more than 99 lakh names required an explanation and demanded safeguards to ensure that no eligible voter was deprived of the right to vote.

‘Election Commission Has Become Selection Commission’

KPCC president B K Hariprasad alleged that the Election Commission had compromised its independence and impartiality, describing it as a ‘Selection Commission’.

He accused the constitutional body responsible for conducting free and fair elections of acting at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Hariprasad said the Bengaluru demonstration was a continuation of the protest held at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on November 1 under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

He said the agitation was not confined to opposition to the electoral roll revision but was intended to protect the Constitution, democracy and citizens' right to vote.

The INDIA bloc leaders reiterated their demand for the withdrawal of the SIR exercise and the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner. They also indicated that the agitation would be extended to district and block levels across Karnataka.

The Election Commission has maintained that the SIR exercise is intended to improve the accuracy of electoral rolls. The opposition parties, however, have questioned its transparency and safeguards, alleging that eligible voters could be left out.

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TAGGED:

KARNATAKA CONGRESS INDIA BLOC RALLY
SAVE THE VOTE SAVE THE COUNTRY
SEEK RESIGNATION CEC GYANESH KUMAR
CM SAYS BJP INFLUENCING SIR PROCESS
CM FORMER CM CPIM CPI CPIML KPCC

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