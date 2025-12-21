ETV Bharat / state

INDIA Bloc Eradicating Sanatan Dharma Brutally: BJP Blames DMK Govt For TN Man's Self-Immolation

A 40-year-old man, Poorna Chandran, died by allegedly immolating himself in Madurai on Thursday. The police said they have registered a case in connection with the incident and are investigating it. A WhatsApp voice note purportedly of the victim stating that he was disappointed about not being able to light the ancient lamp went viral on social media.

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday pinned the blame for the death of a man by self-immolation in Madurai on Tamil Nadu's DMK government and alleged the incident shows the INDIA bloc has started executing its plan for "eradication" of Sanatan Dharma in an "extremely brutal manner".

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi termed the incident "extremely painful and heartbreaking" and held the MK Stalin-led DMK government responsible for Chandran's death by self-immolation.

The man took the extreme step because he was hurt by the Stalin government's refusal to allow "traditional Hindu practice" of lighting a lamp at a hilltop in Madurai, the BJP Rajya Sabha MP charged. Trivedi further said the incident, which has "shaken" the entire country, raises the question whether "Hindu youths will now have to burn in the fire of greed of those pursuing so-called secular politics for votes of fundamentalists."

"The INDI Alliance's hatred against Hindus and their politics born out of it is now taking an ugly form," the BJP leader said. "The incident shows that the Stalin government and all other constituents of the INDI Alliance have started implementing their plan for the eradication of Sanatan Dharma in an extremely brutal manner," Trivedi charged.

