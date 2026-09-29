ETV Bharat / state

INDIA Bloc Announces Odisha Bandh On October 8 Over New Mining Law, Other Issues

Police stop BJD supporters during a protest rally outside the Odisha Assembly (OLA) against the MMDR Amendment (Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act 2026 and demands the withdrawal of the MMDR Amendment Act over Odisha mining rights, in Bhubaneswar on Monday, Sept 28, 2026 ( ANI )

Bhubaneswar: INDIA bloc on Tuesday announced an Odisha bandh on October 8 to demand the repeal of the new mining law and two other issues, as members of the alliance staged a demonstration near Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s residence here.

Hundreds of workers and leaders of bloc partners such as the Congress, CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML) Liberation, Forward Bloc, NCP, Samajwadi Party and RJD took part in the rally.

The protesters had earlier planned to gherao the Assembly but shifted their focus to the chief minister’s residence after the Monsoon Session was adjourned sine die a day earlier.

"The BJP government adjourned the Assembly sine die instead of answering our questions on the MMDR Bill, 'vote chori' and CEC Gyanesh Kumar. But they can’t adjourn the people’s questions. We are staging agitation before the CM’s residence," Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das said.

The protesters clashed with security personnel after police stopped them from marching towards the chief minister’s residence. Some supporters broke through the barricades and courted arrest, while several others were taken into custody for allegedly violating the law, a senior police officer said.

Addressing the gathering, Das announced the statewide bandh for October 8 and appealed to people to join it.

The demands include repeal of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) (MMDR) Amendment Act, 2026, resignation of Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond over alleged errors in school textbooks, and resignation and arrest of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Das said the Congress and its INDIA bloc partners would ensure that the bandh was observed peacefully across the state. The INDIA bloc will also organise a demonstration in mineral-rich Keonjhar district on October 7 against the new mining law, he said.