ETV Bharat / state

INDIA Bloc's Odisha Bandh Cripples Normal Life; Markets Shut, Public Transport Services Disrupted

Bhubaneswar: Normal life has been affected in Odisha as Opposition parties of the INDIA bloc led by Congress launched a 12-hour dawn-to-dusk statewide bandh on Thursday over a four-point charter of demands including resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, disrupting road transport and markets across cities.

The Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate informed that around 150 senior officers have been deployed in the twin-city to maintain law and order during the shutdown.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das, who announced the bandh at an opposition rally in Bhubaneswar on September 29, has appealed to people to support the bandh, describing it as a "fight to protect constitutional and land rights".

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the State has, however, rejected the demands of the Opposition parties, saying the opposition habitually opposes every single initiative of the government.

The Opposition alliance is pressing for the repeal of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2026, which it says will cost Odisha mineral revenue; the resignation of School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond over errors in school textbooks; and the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The alliance also listed assistance and rehabilitation for people affected by the recent floods as a demand.

Public transport services disrupted due to the bandh (ETV Bharat)

He said, "I humbly appeal to the people of Odisha to support our democratic Bandh tomorrow. This is a fight to protect our constitutional rights and the rights over our land."

Das has said that the alliance partners will ensure that it is observed peacefully.

Notably, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML) Liberation, Forward Bloc, NCP (SP), the Samajwadi Party and the RJD have extended support to the bandh. The Naveen Patnaik-led BJD, however, decided to stay away from the bandh called by INDIA bloc parties, asserting that it would remain equidistant from the BJP-led NDA and Congress-led opposition alliance. Though some BJD leaders had favoured supporting the bandh, the party eventually decided to stick to its policy of maintaining equidistance from both political blocs.

The Congress-led alliance has asked buses, and other government and private vehicles to stay off the roads for the duration of the bandh, and that shops and business establishments remain closed.

The extent of the shutdown varies from district to district. Road blockades, picketing and rail blockades have been seen at several places. Hospitals, ambulances, medicine shops, the fire service and milk supply have been exempted.

The bloc claimed that Odisha would lose around Rs 12,000 crore annually following implementation of the new mining law. It said rallies and economic blockades would be organised across key mining belts on October 8 to halt mineral extraction and transportation.

Meanwhile, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has said the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) examination will go ahead with the paper as scheduled on Thursday. The paper will be held in a single sitting from 9 am to 12 noon across 64 centres across the State, and

over 12,000 candidates are appearing the examination that began from October 3, informed BSE president Srikant Tarai.