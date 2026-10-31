Two Independent MLCs Join BJP Soon After Their Victory In Polls In Bihar
The party executed a major political manoeuvre by bringing two independent MLCs into its fold; the party now holds four of the eight seats.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 10:46 PM IST
Patna: Two independent MLCs in Bihar, who won the elections to the Legislative Council, have joined the ruling BJP soon after their victory. The two were inducted into the party at a meeting of the legislative party held on Saturday. The MLCs, Banshidhar Brijwasi and Rahul Raj, had defeated JD(U) candidates.
BJP secures 4 out of 8 seats
Elections were held for eight seats in the Bihar Legislative Council. Initially, the BJP won two seats. However, within 48 hours, the party executed a major political manoeuvre by bringing two independent MLCs into its fold. The BJP now holds four of the eight seats.
According to sources, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary succeeded in bringing the two independently elected Legislative Council members into the BJP. The party's Bihar in-charge Harish Dwivedi was also present on the occasion.
In the Tirhut Graduates' constituency of the Bihar Legislative Council, independent candidate Banshidhar Brijwasi defeated NDA-backed JD(U) candidate Abhishek Jha. This constituency encompasses the districts of Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Sitamarhi, and Sheohar.
Brijwasi is well-known as a leader of teachers and has represented this seat in the past. While the JD(U) had fielded Abhishek Jha, Brijwasi contested as an independent and emerged victorious. Banshidhar Brijwasi secured 31,832 votes, while Abhishek Jha received 22,685 votes—a winning margin of 9,147 votes.
Both voice support for BJP
"We will continue to raise our voices in support of teachers. We have joined the BJP to work for the welfare of teachers. I spoke with Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, and following that, we decided to join the BJP. The Chief Minister advised me to sit down with the officials to discuss the issues concerning teachers, assuring me that solutions would be found for any problems that arise," said Banshidhar Brajvasi.
Dr Rahul Raj won the election from the Saran Teachers' constituency as an independent candidate. He defeated the NDA-backed JD(U) candidate, Anand Pushkar, by 1,815 votes. According to the final results, Rahul Raj received 4,965 votes, while Anand Pushkar secured 3,150 votes.
Rahul Raj has previously served as an office-bearer for the BJP at the state level and is a member of the party's state executive committee.
After failing to secure a party ticket, he decided to contest the election as an independent candidate, following which the BJP expelled him from the party for six years.
"I have been associated with the BJP from the very beginning; my bond with the party spans 15 years. After winning the election, I have rejoined the BJP. I have joined the party to ensure that I live up to the trust placed in me by the voters," said Rahul Raj, MLC
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