ETV Bharat / state

Two Independent MLCs Join BJP Soon After Their Victory In Polls In Bihar

The MLCs, Banshidhar Brijwasi and Rahul Raj, had defeated JD(U) candidates. ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: Two independent MLCs in Bihar, who won the elections to the Legislative Council, have joined the ruling BJP soon after their victory. The two were inducted into the party at a meeting of the legislative party held on Saturday. The MLCs, Banshidhar Brijwasi and Rahul Raj, had defeated JD(U) candidates.

BJP secures 4 out of 8 seats

Elections were held for eight seats in the Bihar Legislative Council. Initially, the BJP won two seats. However, within 48 hours, the party executed a major political manoeuvre by bringing two independent MLCs into its fold. The BJP now holds four of the eight seats. According to sources, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary succeeded in bringing the two independently elected Legislative Council members into the BJP. The party's Bihar in-charge Harish Dwivedi was also present on the occasion. In the Tirhut Graduates' constituency of the Bihar Legislative Council, independent candidate Banshidhar Brijwasi defeated NDA-backed JD(U) candidate Abhishek Jha. This constituency encompasses the districts of Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Sitamarhi, and Sheohar. Brijwasi is well-known as a leader of teachers and has represented this seat in the past. While the JD(U) had fielded Abhishek Jha, Brijwasi contested as an independent and emerged victorious. Banshidhar Brijwasi secured 31,832 votes, while Abhishek Jha received 22,685 votes—a winning margin of 9,147 votes. Both voice support for BJP