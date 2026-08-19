Uttarakhand: Srinagar Mayor, Husband And 10 Councillors Join BJP
While two of the councillors were in the Congress, the rest including mayor Aarti Bhandari are Independents, reports Siddhant Uniyal.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 4:01 PM IST
Srinagar Garhwal: In a blow to the Congress in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district, Srinagar Municipal Corporation mayor Aarti Bhandari, her husband Lakhpat Singh Bhandari along with 10 councillors joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in state capital Dehradun on Wednesday.
The mayor and the others joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt, and Cabinet Minister Dhan Singh Rawat.
The councilors who joined the BJP include Vijay Chamoli Sonu, Meena Bharti, Bhavna Chauhan, Anjani Bhandari, Ashish Negi, Anurag Chauhan, Rajkumar, Narendra Singh Rawat, Dharam Singh Rawat, and Pravesh Chamoli. Anurag Chauhan and Rajkumar were Congress councilors, while the others are Independent.
While Aarti, who is an Independent had previously served as a District Panchayat member and block chief of Khirsu, Lakhpat had served as a district panchayat member. Aarti said joining the BJP is an opportunity for her to further strengthen her ideology and commitment to development.
"With the support of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Cabinet Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, the development work undertaken by Srinagar Municipal Corporation has steadily gained momentum. The BJP's ideology is not new to me. I have been a part of the BJP family earlier as well," she said.
Aarti said, "Our aim is to develop Srinagar and serve the people. In the future, with the support of the government and the organization, we will work with full commitment to make Srinagar a better and more developed city".
Lakhpat said his objective of joining the BJP is to advance the region's development and public service on a broader scale. "We have long been associated with the BJP's nationalist ideology, vision for development, and commitment to public service. Today, by joining the BJP along with our fellow councilors, we strive to work even more vigorously for the public. It is our resolve to work with full dedication, in collaboration with the organization and the government, for the development of Srinagar and the entire Garhwal region," he said.
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