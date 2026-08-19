ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Srinagar Mayor, Husband And 10 Councillors Join BJP

Mayor Aarti Bhandari and the councillors at the BJP office in Dehradun ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar Garhwal: In a blow to the Congress in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district, Srinagar Municipal Corporation mayor Aarti Bhandari, her husband Lakhpat Singh Bhandari along with 10 councillors joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in state capital Dehradun on Wednesday.

The mayor and the others joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt, and Cabinet Minister Dhan Singh Rawat.

The councilors who joined the BJP include Vijay Chamoli Sonu, Meena Bharti, Bhavna Chauhan, Anjani Bhandari, Ashish Negi, Anurag Chauhan, Rajkumar, Narendra Singh Rawat, Dharam Singh Rawat, and Pravesh Chamoli. Anurag Chauhan and Rajkumar were Congress councilors, while the others are Independent.

While Aarti, who is an Independent had previously served as a District Panchayat member and block chief of Khirsu, Lakhpat had served as a district panchayat member. Aarti said joining the BJP is an opportunity for her to further strengthen her ideology and commitment to development.