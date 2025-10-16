ETV Bharat / state

Sanjay Sangharsh's Beard Keeps Growing, But Will It Work For Him In Bihar Elections ?

Sanjay Sangharsh Singh with his supporters ( ETV Bharat )

Shivhar: Sanjay Sangharsh Singh (44) of Shivhar in Bihar had vowed not get a shave over his demand for a bridge in his hometown eight years back. Sanjay had said he could not reach his father who was on his deathbed due to lack of a bridge in the town. Now, he has decided to enter the electoral fray as an Independent candidate for which he filed the nomination papers on Tuesday. A resident of ward no 6 at Adauri village of Puranhia block om Shivhar, his father Vishnu Dev Singh was ill. "I wished to see him. Meanwhile, I was in Partapur West, where my in-laws stay. My father's health deteriorated but as there was no bridge on the river near the village, travelling took a lot of time," he said. Sanjay Sangharsh Singh (ETV Bharat) "I could not reach my father on time. If there was a bridge across the Adauri-Khodi, I might have. My father was breathing his last and passed away on February 1, 2018. After the loss, I went to Delhi and vowed that I will not shave till a bridge is built on the river." Sanjay said.