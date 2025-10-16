Sanjay Sangharsh's Beard Keeps Growing, But Will It Work For Him In Bihar Elections ?
Sanjay had taken a vow not to get a shave eight years back over his demand for a bridge at Adauri Khodi near Shivhar.
Published : October 16, 2025 at 7:37 PM IST
Shivhar: Sanjay Sangharsh Singh (44) of Shivhar in Bihar had vowed not get a shave over his demand for a bridge in his hometown eight years back.
Sanjay had said he could not reach his father who was on his deathbed due to lack of a bridge in the town. Now, he has decided to enter the electoral fray as an Independent candidate for which he filed the nomination papers on Tuesday.
A resident of ward no 6 at Adauri village of Puranhia block om Shivhar, his father Vishnu Dev Singh was ill. "I wished to see him. Meanwhile, I was in Partapur West, where my in-laws stay. My father's health deteriorated but as there was no bridge on the river near the village, travelling took a lot of time," he said.
"I could not reach my father on time. If there was a bridge across the Adauri-Khodi, I might have. My father was breathing his last and passed away on February 1, 2018. After the loss, I went to Delhi and vowed that I will not shave till a bridge is built on the river." Sanjay said.
The unusual move made Sanjay popular who wears a t-shirt explaining his 'beard is official and is a gift from MPs and MLAs'. He said the MP of the constituency under which his village falls, had announced to construct the bridge on several occasions but it never happened.
Sanjay has not had a shave since December 2, 2018. On that day, at Bihar Bhawan in Delhi, I had taken a pledge that I would not shave my beard until the Adauri-Khodi bridge is built and would contest every Assembly election as an Independent candidate," he said.
Sanjay said he had not contemplated contesting the elections this time. "But I woke up at midnight and realised if I did not contest the electiosn this time, I would have a hard time for five years. I am from a simple family. I have never had anything to do with politics or elections, but no leader has ever met my demand. So now I myself have entered the electoral fray," he said.
Sanjay, a software engineer by profession, said his father did not have decent opinion about politics and politicians. "But circumstances forced me to take the plunge," he said.
Sanjay said he was disappointed that the JD (U) did not give a ticket to local MLA Chetan Anand from Shivhar. "I was disappointed as Chetan Anand was given a ticket from Nabinagar," he said.
Sanjay said lack of bridge over the river causes immense hardships to people. He said it even has resulted in divorces as on some occasions, married women could not reach their in-laws' place on time during emergencies.
Also Read
Singer Maithili Thakur Joins BJP, Likely To Contest From Alinagar In Bihar Polls