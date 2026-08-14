ETV Bharat / state

Independence Day 2026: 'Vande Mataram' Mandatory Before Flag Hoisting In Madras, Puducherry Courts

Chennai: The High Court Registry has instructed the Madras High Court, Madurai Sessions and lower courts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry that India's national song 'Vande Mataram' must be played or sung before hoisting of the national flag on the occasion of Independence Day.

The 80th Independence Day will be celebrated across the country on Saturday (August 15).

As per an official order, Independence Day celebrations at the Madras High Court, its Madurai Bench and subordinate judiciary units would begin with the playing or singing of the national song, followed by the hoisting of the national flag and then the national anthem.

The order mentioned that the celebrations are being organised in accordance with an advisory issued by the Government of India under the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign 2026, commemorating 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'.

The order applies to Independence Day celebrations at the Principal Seat of the Madras High Court in Chennai, the Bench in Madurai, the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Academy in Chennai, its regional centres at Madurai and Coimbatore, district judiciary units and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

"It is hereby informed that on the advisory issued by the Government of India under Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign 2026, commemorating 150 years of the National Song 'Vande Mataram', the Independence Day Celebrations organised by the Madras High Court at the Principal Seat in Chennai, Bench in Madurai, Tamil Nadu State Judicial Academy in Chennai, Regional Centre at Madurai and Coimbatore, District Judiciary Units and Union Territory at Puducherry will include the singing/playing of the National Song," the order stated.