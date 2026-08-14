Independence Day 2026: Kerala Eyes Guinness World Record With 10,000-Voice Choir; Women To Take Over Capital Streets At Midnight
Organised by the Thiruvananthapuram-based collective Pattinte Koottukar, the national integration programme ‘Keralam Padunnu Desathinayi’ will be held at Freedom Square on Kozhikode Beach on Saturday.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 2:15 PM IST|
Updated : August 14, 2026 at 2:29 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is set to mark the nation's 80th Independence Day with two large-scale public events aimed at national integration, cultural expression and women's freedom in public spaces.
While Kozhikode will host a mega musical programme featuring 10,000 singers, who will attempt to create a Guinness World Records milestone, Thiruvananthapuram will witness an overnight gathering of women centred on safety, freedom of movement and empowerment.
Organised by the Thiruvananthapuram-based collective 'Pattinte Koottukar', the national integration programme ‘Keralam Padunnu Desathinayi’ will be held at Freedom Square on Kozhikode Beach.
Union Minister Suresh Gopi will inaugurate the event, while Minister A P Anil Kumar will preside. Minister K M Shaji will release Ganamelakalude Charithram, the first publication of Pattinte Koottukar Publications, authored by B Venugopalan Nair.
The highlight will be a 10,000-member choir arranged in the shape of the Indian map. The singers will perform the National Anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' and the patriotic song 'Sare Jahan Se Achha' in an eight-minute presentation.
A 20-member team will subsequently perform 'Vande Mataram', followed by a 30-minute programme titled 'Swathanthrya Samara Sangamam.'
According to general secretary Panachamoodu Shajahan and chief coordinator Nayas Ilyas, the event is an expanded version of a programme organised at Shankhumukham Beach in Thiruvananthapuram last Independence Day, when 1,210 singers participated.
The organisers are now seeking to scale up participation dramatically in an attempt to enter the Guinness World Records.
Preparations began six months ago, with participants being mobilised from all 14 districts. The venue was shifted from Thiruvananthapuram to Kozhikode to make participation easier, particularly for people from the northern districts.
Karaoke programmes, free singing competitions and Mappilappattu competitions were conducted across the state to encourage participation. The organisers have also created a hierarchical coordination system, with one coordinator assigned to every 25 singers and a team coordinator supervising every 10 such coordinators.
Registration will begin at noon, with participants receiving uniforms and caps in the saffron, white and green colours of the national flag.
Women To Reclaim The Night In Thiruvananthapuram
In the capital, the Women and Child Development Department is organising ‘Resurge – Safe Women, Safe Kerala’, an overnight gathering designed to promote women's safety, confidence and freedom of movement.
The programme will begin at 9.30 PM on Friday (August 14) and continue until 1 AM on Saturday (August 15), covering the stretch between University College Junction and Ayurveda College Junction.
The programme uses the word Resurge to convey the idea of revival and new beginnings. According to the organisers, its central message is that freedom should not end when daylight fades and that women should be able to claim public spaces at night without fear.
The event will bring together women working night shifts, students, entrepreneurs, athletes and members of the public, while highlighting issues of safety, self-defence, health and mobility.
The night will begin with a women's bullet-riding rally, followed by a cycling rally involving 25 members of the She Cycling group. A skating performance by 40 girls from Team Poojappura and a Kalaripayattu demonstration by 40 girls are also planned.
The Kerala Police will conduct special self-defence sessions, while other attractions include an open Zumba session, a Wall of Freedom where women can record their thoughts, and cultural programmes featuring dance, music and poetry.
Around 30 women entrepreneurs will showcase their products, giving the event an additional platform for women-led businesses.
Organisers have also planned police help desks, She Team deployment, information on safety applications and helplines, first-aid facilities, ambulances, drinking water, restrooms, food courts and a night market.
The programme is being coordinated by the Women and Child Development, Home, Police, Public Works, Local Self Government and Transport departments, along with the Women's Commission, Youth Commission, Kudumbashree, voluntary organisations and student groups.
Together, the two programmes seek to give Kerala's Independence Day celebrations a distinctly participatory character — 10,000 voices coming together in Kozhikode in a tribute to the nation, and thousands of women gathering in the capital to assert that freedom and safety belong to public spaces at night as much as they do during the day.
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