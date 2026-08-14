ETV Bharat / state

Independence Day 2026: Kerala Eyes Guinness World Record With 10,000-Voice Choir; Women To Take Over Capital Streets At Midnight

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is set to mark the nation's 80th Independence Day with two large-scale public events aimed at national integration, cultural expression and women's freedom in public spaces.

While Kozhikode will host a mega musical programme featuring 10,000 singers, who will attempt to create a Guinness World Records milestone, Thiruvananthapuram will witness an overnight gathering of women centred on safety, freedom of movement and empowerment.

Organised by the Thiruvananthapuram-based collective 'Pattinte Koottukar', the national integration programme ‘Keralam Padunnu Desathinayi’ will be held at Freedom Square on Kozhikode Beach.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi will inaugurate the event, while Minister A P Anil Kumar will preside. Minister K M Shaji will release Ganamelakalude Charithram, the first publication of Pattinte Koottukar Publications, authored by B Venugopalan Nair.

The highlight will be a 10,000-member choir arranged in the shape of the Indian map. The singers will perform the National Anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' and the patriotic song 'Sare Jahan Se Achha' in an eight-minute presentation.

A 20-member team will subsequently perform 'Vande Mataram', followed by a 30-minute programme titled 'Swathanthrya Samara Sangamam.'

According to general secretary Panachamoodu Shajahan and chief coordinator Nayas Ilyas, the event is an expanded version of a programme organised at Shankhumukham Beach in Thiruvananthapuram last Independence Day, when 1,210 singers participated.

The organisers are now seeking to scale up participation dramatically in an attempt to enter the Guinness World Records.

Preparations began six months ago, with participants being mobilised from all 14 districts. The venue was shifted from Thiruvananthapuram to Kozhikode to make participation easier, particularly for people from the northern districts.

Karaoke programmes, free singing competitions and Mappilappattu competitions were conducted across the state to encourage participation. The organisers have also created a hierarchical coordination system, with one coordinator assigned to every 25 singers and a team coordinator supervising every 10 such coordinators.

Registration will begin at noon, with participants receiving uniforms and caps in the saffron, white and green colours of the national flag.

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