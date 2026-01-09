Indecent Remarks Against Mayawati: UP Court Asks Rahul, Udit Raj To Make Personal Appearances On January 29
On February 17, 2025, Congress leader Dr. Udit Raj had also allegedly spoken about killing BSP president Mayawati.
Published : January 9, 2026 at 1:05 AM IST
Budaun: Additional district judge and special judge POCSO Act-I, Poonam Singhal, has issued notices against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and party leader Udit Raj for making objectionable remarks against BSP president Mayawati.
Both leaders have been asked to appear in court on January 29. The court issued this order while hearing a criminal revision petition filed by advocate Jai Singh Sagar against the duo.
On February 17, 2025, Congress leader Dr. Udit Raj had also allegedly spoken about killing BSP President Mayawati. Earlier, Jai Singh Sagar, a resident of Nekpur locality in the Civil Lines police station area, had applied to his advocate under Section 175(3) BNSS.
The petition alleged that on February 17, 2025, Congress leader Dr. Udit Raj posted objectionable comments and videos about BSP chief Mayawati on his X account. It is alleged that objectionable words were used against Mayawati in these posts.
'Attempt to spread hatred'
The petition stated that these posts not only attempted to tarnish the image of BSP president Mayawati but also tried to spread hatred against her on social media and incite her supporters. According to the petitioner, such comments have hurt the sentiments of Mayawati's supporters and followers and created tension in society.
Sagar stated that the MP-MLA court had dismissed the case, claiming the incident occurred in Delhi. Following this, he filed a criminal revision petition in the District Judge's court on August 25, 2025. The District Judge referred the case to the Additional District Judge and Special Judge POCSO Act Court.
