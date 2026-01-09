ETV Bharat / state

Indecent Remarks Against Mayawati: UP Court Asks Rahul, Udit Raj To Make Personal Appearances On January 29

Budaun: Additional district judge and special judge POCSO Act-I, Poonam Singhal, has issued notices against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and party leader Udit Raj for making objectionable remarks against BSP president Mayawati.

Both leaders have been asked to appear in court on January 29. The court issued this order while hearing a criminal revision petition filed by advocate Jai Singh Sagar against the duo.

On February 17, 2025, Congress leader Dr. Udit Raj had also allegedly spoken about killing BSP President Mayawati. Earlier, Jai Singh Sagar, a resident of Nekpur locality in the Civil Lines police station area, had applied to his advocate under Section 175(3) BNSS.

The petition alleged that on February 17, 2025, Congress leader Dr. Udit Raj posted objectionable comments and videos about BSP chief Mayawati on his X account. It is alleged that objectionable words were used against Mayawati in these posts.