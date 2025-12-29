Incursion Of Cold Wind Brings Down Temperature To Freezing Cold In Rajasthan's Mount Abu
According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature was recorded at 1 degree Celsius, resulting in a severe cold wave across the region.
Published : December 29, 2025 at 5:55 PM IST
Jaipur/Sirohi: Minimum temperature in Rajasthan is once again falling. On Sunday night, due to the incursion of cold winds, dew drops froze into ice in the plains of Mount Abu, the state’s only hill station.
According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature was recorded at 1 degree Celsius, resulting in a severe cold wave across the region, forming a white layer on trees, vehicle roofs, and open fields, resembling a sheet of ice. The cold winds in Guru Shikhar, Dilwara, Achalgarh and surrounding rural areas have intensified the chill.
However, this biting cold is proving to be a major attraction for tourists. A large number of tourists from different parts of the country are arriving in Mount Abu and thoroughly enjoying the cold weather. Nakki Lake, Toad Rock, Honeymoon Point, and Sunset Point are bustling with tourists from early morning. People were seen wrapped in woollen clothes, taking selfies, sipping hot tea and coffee, and enjoying local delicacies. The number of tourists is expected to increase further due to the New Year celebrations.
According to Radheshyam Sharma, Director of the Meteorological Department, a new strong Western Disturbance is becoming active, and there is a possibility of light rain/drizzle in some parts of the Bikaner division and Shekhawati region of the state from December 31st to January 1st.
Meanwhile, dense fog is also likely in the northern and western parts of the state during the first week of January. Minimum temperatures are expected to remain around normal in most parts of the state for the next three to four days.
Dense fog has reduced visibility to just 10-15 meters, bringing traffic to a standstill on highways and roads. Drivers are driving slowly with their headlights on.
In the capital city of Jaipur, partly cloudy skies are expected, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 24 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively.
The influx of tourists has brought life back to the local markets. The demand for woollen clothes, jackets, mufflers, caps, and shawls has increased. Hotels and guesthouses are fully booked, bringing smiles to the faces of those involved in the tourism business. Hotel operators say that the crowd of tourists will increase further during the weekend and around the New Year.
The elderly and children have been advised to take special precautions. The health department has appealed to people to wear warm clothes and avoid unnecessary outings. According to the Meteorological Department's forecast, a further drop in temperature is possible in the coming days.
The fog and cold are proving detrimental to the Rabi crops. Farmers say that the increased moisture and humidity are likely to damage mustard, potato, wheat, gram and pea crops. The Meteorological Department has warned that dense fog, cold waves and severe cold will continue in the coming days.