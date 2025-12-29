ETV Bharat / state

Incursion Of Cold Wind Brings Down Temperature To Freezing Cold In Rajasthan's Mount Abu

Jaipur/Sirohi: Minimum temperature in Rajasthan is once again falling. On Sunday night, due to the incursion of cold winds, dew drops froze into ice in the plains of Mount Abu, the state’s only hill station.

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature was recorded at 1 degree Celsius, resulting in a severe cold wave across the region, forming a white layer on trees, vehicle roofs, and open fields, resembling a sheet of ice. The cold winds in Guru Shikhar, Dilwara, Achalgarh and surrounding rural areas have intensified the chill.

However, this biting cold is proving to be a major attraction for tourists. A large number of tourists from different parts of the country are arriving in Mount Abu and thoroughly enjoying the cold weather. Nakki Lake, Toad Rock, Honeymoon Point, and Sunset Point are bustling with tourists from early morning. People were seen wrapped in woollen clothes, taking selfies, sipping hot tea and coffee, and enjoying local delicacies. The number of tourists is expected to increase further due to the New Year celebrations.

According to Radheshyam Sharma, Director of the Meteorological Department, a new strong Western Disturbance is becoming active, and there is a possibility of light rain/drizzle in some parts of the Bikaner division and Shekhawati region of the state from December 31st to January 1st.

Meanwhile, dense fog is also likely in the northern and western parts of the state during the first week of January. Minimum temperatures are expected to remain around normal in most parts of the state for the next three to four days.