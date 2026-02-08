ETV Bharat / state

Increasing Pollution In North Bengal's Torsa River Brings Authority's Role Into Question

However, the accumulated waste on the banks of the Torsa is not only spoiling the beauty of the riverbanks but also mixing plastic and other waste into the water, reducing its depth and obstructing the flow. Several questions are being raised at the JDA about the negligence in keeping the river clean. With the level of pollution steadily increasing, the people of Jaigaon are apprehensive about the future generation and the environment.

The practice has led to widespread criticism of the administration from citizens and environmentalists alike. Torsa flows through Jaigaon, a town on the India-Bhutan border, and the Jaigaon Development Authority (JDA) is responsible for the cleanliness of the town.

Alipurduar: The pollution level in the Torsa River in North Bengal has been on the rise due to the alleged dumping of garbage from Alipurduar's Jaigaon in the name of solid waste management for the past four months.

Meanwhile, the BJP is planning to make the issue its political plank for the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled later this year. Vishal Lama, the party MLA from the Kalchini assembly constituency, said, "The Jaigaon Development Authority was established for the development of Jaigaon town. But, sadly, it is solely responsible for the deplorable condition of Jaigaon. You can see how the Torsa River has been virtually turned into a dumping ground."

Yunus, a worker of the agency contracted by the JDA, said, "We don't like throwing garbage into the Torsa River either and want this practice to stop. It would be better if there were a designated place for waste disposal."

Solid waste being dumped on the bank of Torsa. (ETV Bharat)

Facing flak, the JDA has assured that a solid waste management project will be set up very soon. "As soon as the matter came to our attention, we instructed that no garbage should be dumped into the river under any circumstances. A solid waste management project is extremely necessary for Jaigaon. As the site for the old project is no longer suitable, a new detailed project report has been prepared and submitted to the state government. The project will most likely be approved after the Assembly elections," JDA chairman Ganga Prasad Sharma said.

Environmentalists said if immediate action is not taken, the pollution of Torsa could pose a serious threat not only to Jaigaon but also to the environment and biodiversity of the entire Dooars region.