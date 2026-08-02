Increase In Fuel Prices, Raw Materials Push Up Cost Of Ganesh Idols In Maharashtra
Higher raw material, transport and labour costs raise Ganesh idol prices by 20–30% in Maharashtra.
Published : August 2, 2026 at 9:23 PM IST
Mumbai: With preparations for the festival of Ganeshotsav in full swing in Maharashtra, devotees will have to pay extra bucks to bring home Lord Ganesha this year.
Ganeshotsav this year will be celebrated from September 14- 25, and ahead of the festival, rising costs of raw materials, transportation, paints, and labour have led to a 20–30 per cent increase in Ganesh idol prices. The artisans and sellers attribute the rise to inflation and higher fuel prices due to the West Asia war.
Plaster of Paris (PoP) and Shadu clay—the two primary materials used to make Ganesh idols—have become more expensive this year. Idol makers said the increase is largely due to higher transportation costs.
In Mumbai, Shadu clay is sourced from Rajasthan and Gujarat, while PoP is brought in from Kerala, and the increase in transportation costs has pushed up overall production expenses.
Tejas Milind Kavitkar, a sculptor from Mumbai, said, "Higher fuel prices have increased the transportation costs for Shadu clay and Plaster of Paris brought in from other states. Labour costs have also gone up, leaving artisans with little option but to raise idol prices by about 10 to 15 per cent this year. An idol priced at ₹1,000 last year is being sold for around ₹1,200 this year."
The prices of household Ganesh idols and those meant for public Ganesh Utsav mandals have risen. Idols that were available for ₹2,000 to ₹2,500 are now selling at approximately ₹2,400 to ₹2,600 this year. Similarly, the prices of large idols meant for public Ganesh Utsav mandals have increased by thousands of rupees.
Apart from idols, the prices of thematic decorations and items required for prasad have also gone up. Meanwhile, the preparations for Ganeshotsav are continuing with religious fervour across Maharashtra.
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