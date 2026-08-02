ETV Bharat / state

Increase In Fuel Prices, Raw Materials Push Up Cost Of Ganesh Idols In Maharashtra

Mumbai: With preparations for the festival of Ganeshotsav in full swing in Maharashtra, devotees will have to pay extra bucks to bring home Lord Ganesha this year.

Ganeshotsav this year will be celebrated from September 14- 25, and ahead of the festival, rising costs of raw materials, transportation, paints, and labour have led to a 20–30 per cent increase in Ganesh idol prices. The artisans and sellers attribute the rise to inflation and higher fuel prices due to the West Asia war.

Plaster of Paris (PoP) and Shadu clay—the two primary materials used to make Ganesh idols—have become more expensive this year. Idol makers said the increase is largely due to higher transportation costs.

In Mumbai, Shadu clay is sourced from Rajasthan and Gujarat, while PoP is brought in from Kerala, and the increase in transportation costs has pushed up overall production expenses.