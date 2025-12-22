ETV Bharat / state

Incomplete Riverfront Project In Jammu Kashmir Bags 'Nation Builder' Award

But on ground things are presenting a different picture. The river front, which was to be developed on the pattern of Sabarmati river front project, is yet to see the light of the day after its foundation stone was laid way back in 2022. The project was conceived during the then PDP-BJP coalition government in the erstwhile state when Nirmal Singh was the minister for Urban Development. Forget the completion of the project, the first phase of the project is still incomplete with work still going on.

The Tawi Riverfront project being executed by the Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) bagged the award on December 19 for “contribution in river rejuvenation and sustainable development”.

Jammu: An ambitious riverfront project in Jammu and Kashmir, which is still awaiting completion, has been conferred with the 'Nation Builder Award' at the 5th PSU Transformation Awards 2025 recently.

ETV Bharat visited the riverfront and witnessed that earth-moving machinery and dumpers are still on the job on the right bank of the river whereas on the left bank tile work is currently in progress.

Work under progress on the Tawi Riverfront project (ETV Bharat)

The first phase of the riverfront was to be developed at a cost of Rs 194 crore including amenities and was to be completed by 2025, a deadline already missed by nearly a year. The first phase includes 7 km of embankments, a wide paved public pathway, parks and an artificial lake. The embankments have almost been completed and work on the pavement is in the progress but artificial lake and parks haven't been developed yet.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of JSCP, Devansh Yadav, who is also the Commissioner of the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), stated that the phase 1 of the project had been “completed and only routine maintenance and repair work goes on now for the next three years as part of contract."

Work under progress on the Tawi Riverfront project (ETV Bharat)

When asked if phase one was completed, why it hasn't been thrown open for the public, the CEO didn't respond.

During the August torrential rain followed by floods in river Tawi, a portion of river embankments near the fourth Tawi bridge was damaged which also affected the movement of traffic on the bridge. It was only after the Indian Army laid a bailey bridge that traffic was restored.

Work under progress on the Tawi Riverfront project (ETV Bharat)

Though the area is not part of the Tawi riverfront project, it is close to the barrage from where the artificial lake begins.