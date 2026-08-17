ETV Bharat / state

Income Tax Officials Seize Gold Jewellery Worth Rs 2 Crore At Chennai Railway Station

Chennai: Income Tax Department officials have seized 1.369 kg of gold jewellery worth around Rs 2 crore from a passenger at Perambur Railway Station in Chennai. The passenger is being questioned about the source of the jewellery and the documents related to its purchase.

The incident occurred when the Kaveri Express, travelling from Mysuru in Karnataka to Chennai Central, arrived at Platform 1 of Perambur Railway Station on Monday morning.

Railway police personnel Arun Kumar and Ilaiyarasu were monitoring passengers getting off the train when they noticed a man carrying a shoulder bag and behaving suspiciously. When questioned, the passenger reportedly gave contradictory answers and allegedly attempted to flee.

The railway personnel chased and detained him. The man was questioned in Hindi with the assistance of Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel. As his responses were reportedly inconsistent, officials searched his bag and found a large quantity of gold jewellery inside.