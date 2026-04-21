ETV Bharat / state

IT Dept Lodges Police Complaint Against Tamil Nadu Congress Chief For Making 'False Claims'

Congress MP KC Venugopal during a voter outreach for party Tamil Nadu President and candidate from Sriperumbudur constituency, K. Selvaperunthagai, ahead of the state Assembly elections, at Manimangalam in Kancheepuram district, Tuesday, April 21, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The CBDT on Tuesday said the Income-Tax Department has lodged a complaint with the Chennai police commissioner against Tamil Nadu Congress president K Selvaperunthagai, who has falsely claimed that the taxman had raided and "unlawfully confined" him in the poll-bound state.

The board said in a statement that the "false" and "misleading" remarks made by Selvaperunthagai, who is the Congress candidate from the Sriperumbudur Assembly seat in the upcoming polls, have also been reported to the Election Commission (EC).

"The allegations made are entirely baseless and factually incorrect," the CBDT said.

It is clarified that the taxman conducted "no search, survey or enforcement action" against Selvaperunthagai on April 20 or on any date in the recent past, it added. Polls for the 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 23. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is the administrative authority for the I-T Department.

The statement said on April 20, the politician alleged on his X handle that I-T Department officials, under the pretext of conducting a search, had unlawfully confined him within the constituency and prevented him from discharging his political duties and participating in election-related activities.