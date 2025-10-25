ETV Bharat / state

IT Notice To Pappu Yadav For Distributing Cash Among Flood Victims In Bihar

The notice was issued to Pappu for distributing money among flood victims. It reads, 'It has come to our notice that on 08.10.2025, you allegedly distributed a cash amount of Rs.3,000 to Rs.4,000 per person among the flood-affected residents of Maniyari village under Nayagaon East Panchayat of Vaishali district. In this regard you are directed to submit a written explanation along with supporting documentary evidence showing the source of funds used for the alleged cash disbursement.'

Pappu shared the income tax notice on social media and said if it is a crime to distribute money to help flood victims, then he will continue to commit such crimes. "I have received an income tax notice, declaring it a crime to distribute rupees to help flood victims. If it is a crime, I will continue to commit the crime of helping every underprivileged victim," he stated.

Despite the model code of conduct in force across the state, Pappu allegedly distributed money among the flood victims in Maniyari village of Sahdei block area of ​​Vaishali district on October 8. He gave Rs 3,000 to 4,000 to the victims. The Election Commission had also took cognizance of the matter following which an FIR was filed.

"The code of conduct is but I don't care. I will continue to help the poor," Pappu said.