ETV Bharat / state

Income Tax Department Cancels 12A Registration Of Azam Khan’s Jauhar Trust Over ₹450 Crore Irregularities

Rampur: Income Tax Department has withdrawn the highly coveted 12A status from the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust run by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. As a result, all tax exemptions enjoyed by the trust stand nullified.

The notice in this regard was issued by the office of the PCIT (Central), Lucknow.

12A status is an important eligibility clause that permits charitable trusts to avail themselves of tax exemption benefits, grants and donations.

In a move that has been termed punitive, the Income Tax Department has investigated the trust's financial malpractices from Assessment Years 2020-21 to 2023-24.

The investigation process has seen a major upscaling following raids across India on the premises of Azam Khan and his associates on September 13 2023.