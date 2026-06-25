Income Tax Department Cancels 12A Registration Of Azam Khan’s Jauhar Trust Over ₹450 Crore Irregularities
In a move that has been termed punitive, the Income Tax Department has investigated the trust's financial malpractices from Assessment Years 2020-21 to 2023-24.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 3:52 AM IST|
Updated : June 25, 2026 at 4:37 AM IST
Rampur: Income Tax Department has withdrawn the highly coveted 12A status from the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust run by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. As a result, all tax exemptions enjoyed by the trust stand nullified.
The notice in this regard was issued by the office of the PCIT (Central), Lucknow.
12A status is an important eligibility clause that permits charitable trusts to avail themselves of tax exemption benefits, grants and donations.
In a move that has been termed punitive, the Income Tax Department has investigated the trust's financial malpractices from Assessment Years 2020-21 to 2023-24.
The investigation process has seen a major upscaling following raids across India on the premises of Azam Khan and his associates on September 13 2023.
The famous Mohammad Ali Jauhar University of Rampur is run under this very trust, and Khan acts as its head trustee and lifetime chancellor. After the detailed scrutiny of the accounts and papers, the central part of the department found the activities of the trust largely irregular and against public interest.
The departmental sources have disclosed that the probe led to the finding of financial discrepancies worth around ₹450 crore in total. It was claimed by the investigators that a considerable amount of money had been received through coercion, and “dummy” trustees had been appointed to run the trust contrary to the rules.
Before making this final decision, the department sent formal legal notices to both the trust, registered at Lucknow, and the university in Rampur on June 17 during the course of their investigation into tax evasion and government funding misuse. Now that the tax exemption status has been cancelled, the department will move to collect substantial amounts of taxes, accrued interest, and penalties. This is likely to add to the woes of Azam Khan and his family.